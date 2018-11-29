Shawn Mendes: ‘I’m Not Gay’

Shawn Mendes graces the cover of December 2018’s Rolling Stone Magazine.

Among the topics discussed in the article is his perceived sexuality.

“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay,” Mendes told Rolling Stone.

Per UPROXX: Mendes told Rolling Stone that he frequently searches his own name on Twitter and has seen comments insinuating that he is gay.

He was also terrified for Taylor Swift to post a video of him wearing sparkly eyeshadow backstage because it would only “feed the fire.”

Mendes also stays up late studying his own body language in interviews. While doing so, he makes mental notes of what he needs to do to not seem feminine. “Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing,” he said.

“There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”

In 2016, Mendes, then 17, put out a video via Snapchat in June 2016 to let folks know that he wasn’t gay. “I know 99% of you guys aren’t making assumptions like this,” he said.

“But this is just for the 1% of you that are. I just want you guys to know before you judge someone on the way they speak or act to think ‘Hey, maybe I shouldn’t be judging someone’ or ‘Wait it actually doesn’t even matter.’”