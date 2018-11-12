Marvel Celebrities React to Stan Lee’s Death

At the age of 95, Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee has passed away. TMZ broke the news on Monday, November 12, and though his cause of death is not yet released, his daughter confirmed the news, adding that “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.”
In Marvel Entertainment’s tribute to their “Marvel Chairman Emeritus,” The Walt Disney Company’s Chairman and CEO, Bob Iger, says “”Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”
The tribute also includes the following quote from Lee, next to a photo of him:
“I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realize: entertainment is one of the most important things in people’s lives. Without it, they might go off the deep end. I feel that if you’re able to entertain, you’re doing a good thing.”
Marvel Studios, owned by the Walt Disney Company, has brought many of Lee’s comic book heroes and villains to the big screen with blockbuster productions that now make up the “Marvel Cinematic Universe;” Stan Lee has famously had cameos in many of those movies. His characters have been played and directed by Hollywood A-listers, many of whom took to Twitter to react and pay tribute to the legacy of who The Hollywood Reporter called “Marvel Comic’s Real-Life Superhero.”
Here’s what they had to say:
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman played Lee’s Wolverine.
Mark Hamill
Chris Evans
Chris Evans has played Captain America in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s films that feature the character.
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Holland
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook