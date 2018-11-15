‘Station 19’ Fall Finale: When Will the Show Return?

Tonight is the fall finale of Station 19 on ABC. Fans of the series are now wondering when they can expect the show to return?

Station 19 is currently in its second season and is doing well for the network. Last week, its ratings rose to a four-week high, while many other popular ABC shows, like How to Get Away with Murder, dipped in ratings.

Last week, fans were shocked to learn that Ben Warren and Miranda Bailey are “taking a sabbatical” from their relationship. Jason George, who plays Ben, recently told ABC 7 New York, that this wasn’t in an attempt to separate Grey’s and Station 19 from one another. The outlet writes, “[George] thought was a surprising decision by the writers of the shows as their characters are the thread holding these two “worlds” together.”

He added, “That’s what’s dope, I love that it’s genuinely a Grey’s Anatomy universe, you know everybody’s got to have a universe now, but what I love about it is that there are things happening on Station 19 that will come into Grey’s Anatomy and vice versa and that you don’t need to know all about it to still enjoy Grey’s Anatomy or Station 19, but it definitely helps.”

What else went down on last week’s episode?

Fans were itching to see how the Captain would punish Andy after their blowout confrontation. While the discussion was brought up a number of times throughout the episode, it didn’t occur until the very end. (More on that later.)

Warren, Montgomery, and Miller responded to a call for a woman whose hand was stuck in a garbage disposal. The woman’s daughter was in the room, and in the midst of a fight, the daughter hit a button on the blender to scare her mother into thinking the disposal was on. Eventually, Warren was able to bond with the victim because of his drama with Bailey, and they were able to save her limbs. It did make Montgomery and Miller concerned about his ability to function without Miranda.

And what’s going on with Gibson? The show has hinted time and time again that he hasn’t been acting like himself. Could that come to a head in the fall finale tonight? It’s likely.

Back to the conversation between Herrera and Sullivan– he decides not to punish her, but says instead, they should ‘bond’ outside the firehouse. So, the couple is going to grab a coffee to try and do that… which will undoubtedly be interesting to watch.

Be sure to tune into Station 19 tonight at 9pm ET/PT tonight.