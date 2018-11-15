How to Stream & Download Chris Cornell’s Posthumous Album

Tonight, Chris Cornell’s estate is releasing his self-titled posthumous album. The album has been in the works since his death on May 18, 2017, and was preceded by the single “When Bad Does Good.” The album also includes previously unreleased material from Cornell’s bands Soundgarden and Audioslave.

How to Stream & Listen to Chris Cornell’s Self-Titled Compilation

Chris Cornell will be made available on a number of streaming platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific time Thursday (Nov. 15) or midnight Eastern Friday (Nov. 16) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Cornell’s posthumous album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Chris Cornell will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Cornell’s posthumous album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

According to Rolling Stone, Cornell’s posthumous album will be released in different formats. It will be available as a four-disc box set with 11 previously unreleased songs included, or as a single disc with only the 11 songs. Cornell’s longtime producer Brendan O’Brien worked on the tracklist, while Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament worked on the artwork and packaging.

Cornell’s widow Vicky released a statement when the album was announced in September. “Since Chris’ sudden passing I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world,” she wrote. “I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him – the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.” Check out the lengthy tracklist below.

1. “Hunted Down” (Soundgarden)

2. “Kingdom of Come” (Soundgarden)

3. “Flower” (Soundgarden)

4. “All Your Lies” (Soundgarden)

5. “Loud Love” (Soundgarden)

6. “Hands All Over” (Soundgarden)

7. “Say Hello 2 Heaven” (Temple of the Dog)

8. “Hunger Strike” (Temple of the Dog)

9. “Outshined” (Soundgarden)

10. “Rusty Cage” (Soundgarden)

11. “Seasons”

12. “Hey Baby” (Land Of The New Rising Sun)” (M.A.C.C.)

13. “Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden)

14. “Spoonman” (Soundgarden)

15. “Dusty” (Soundgarden)

16. “Burden in My Hand” (Soundgarden)

DISC 2

1. “Sunshower”

2. “Sweet Euphoria”

3. “Can’t Change Me”

4. “Like a Stone” (Audioslave)

5. “Cochise” (Audioslave)

6. “Be Yourself” (Audioslave)

7. “Doesn’t Remind Me” (Audioslave)

8. “Revelations” (Audioslave)

9. “Shape of Things to Come” (Audioslave)

10. “You Know My Name”

11. “Billie Jean”

12. “Long Gone” (Rock Version)

13. “Scream”

14. “Part of Me” (Steve Aoki Remix)

15. “Ave Maria” (with Eleven)

DISC 3

1. “Promise” (Slash featuring Chris Cornell)

2. “Whole Lotta Love” (Santana featuring Chris Cornell)

3. “Call Me a Dog” (Live Acoustic)

4. “Imagine” (Live Acoustic)

5. “I Am the Highway” (Live Acoustic)

6. “The Keeper”

7. “Been Away Too Long” (Soundgarden)

8. “Live to Rise” (Soundgarden)

9. “Lies” (Gabin with Chris Cornell and Ace)

10. “Misery Chain” (with Joy Williams)

11. “Storm” (Soundgarden)

12. “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart”

13. “Only These Words”

14. “Our Time in the Universe”

15. “‘Til the Sun Comes Back Around”

16. “Stay With Me Baby”

17. “The Promise”

18. “When Bad Does Good”

DISC 4

1. “Into the Void” (Sealth)” (Live at the Paramount) (Soundgarden)

2. “Mind Riot” (Live at the Paramount) (Soundgarden)

3. “Nothing to Say” (Live in Seattle) (Soundgarden)

4. “Jesus Christ Pose” (Live in Oakland) (Soundgarden)

5. “Show Me How to Live” (Live in Cuba) (Audioslave)

6. “Wide Awake” (Live in Sweden)

7. “All Night Thing” (Live in Sweden)

8. “Nothing Compares 2 U” (Live at Sirius XM)

9. “One” (Live at Beacon Theatre)

10. “Reach Down” (Live at the Paramount) (Temple of the Dog)

11. “Stargazer” (Live at the Paramount) (Temple of the Dog)

12. “Wild World” (Live at Pantages Theatre) (Yusuf/Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell)

13. “A Day in The Life” (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)

14. “Redemption Song” (Live at Beacon Theatre) (with Toni Cornell)

15. “Thank You” (Live in Sweden)

In addition to “When Bad Does Good”, the unreleased songs on the album include a cover of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” alongside Cornell’s daughter Toni, a cover of Cat Stevens’ “Wild World”, and a live cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The album also includes a version of Audioslave’s “Show Me How to Live” from their 2005 performance in Cuba, and a solo Cornell performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he covered the seminal Beatles track “A Day In the Life.”

The album’s liner notes were penned by Cornell’s former bandmates, including Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden, Tom Morello of Audioslave, Mike McCready of Temple of the Dog, and Brendan O’Brien.