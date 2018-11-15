How to Stream ‘Fireplace for Your Home’ Yule Log on TV

As the holidays approach and temperatures drop, people without fireplaces in their homes have another option to recreate that cozy feeling: Netflix’s “Fireplace for Your Home.” Whether you’re hosting a holiday party or just trying to have a quiet night in, the program, created and directed by George Ford, can be easily streamed in hour-long “episodes.”

Once within the Netflix application on your TV (this would also work on a computer), you can find the “Fireplace for Your Home” by searching the title name in full, “fireplace,” or “yule log.” In any of these searches, “Fireplace for Your Home” will be the first option that comes up. For the holidays, Netflix has a “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Netflix” genre category. In addition to Holiday movie classics and Netflix originals, you can find “Fireplace for Your Home” here. According to Netflix’s algorithm, the yule log is trending amongst their viewers.

Here is the tongue-in-cheek trailer Netflix released for “Fireplace for Your Home” in 2013:

Your Options

What many who go to Netflix in search of a crackling fireplace to play on their screens don’t know is that there are actually a few different yule log options. The original “Fireplace for Your Home” was created in 2010, and comes with three different episodes. While all three feature the same fire’s sights and sounds, episode 1 is accompanied by instrumental holiday songs including “Joy to the World” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas;” episode 2 does not include any music, which makes the crackling of the fire more apparent. Episode 3 brings music back into the room, but the music is just meant to “set the right ambiance” and does not provide the same holiday cheer as the music in episode 1.

The more popular choices are the “first of its kind” ultra high definition 4K versions, released in 2015. These programs “Fireplace for Your Home Classic Edition” and “Fireplace for Your Home Birchwood Edition,” provide the “clearest picture available.” Neither feature music; the difference between the two, as their name suggests, is the type of wood used in the fire that was filmed. “Classic Edition” uses the same type of wood as its 2010 predecessor, and “Birchwood Edition” uses birchwood, which gradually burns a bigger, brighter, louder fire. The latter option feels like a fireplace you’d find in a quaint cabin or ski lodge.