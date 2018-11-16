How to Stream & Download Jaden Smith’s ‘The Sunset Tapes’

Tonight, Jaden Smith is releasing an album titled The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story. The album has been teased since earlier this year, and was preceded by the promotional singles “GOKU” and “Plastic.” It is Smith’s second studio release after 2017’s Syre.

Smith’s album will be made available on a number of different platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Friday (Nov. 16) or midnight Eastern Saturday (Nov. 17) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Beats 1 Live Stream

The Sunset Tapes Are Coming Out In A Matter Of Hours. pic.twitter.com/QPvr9pifXk — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) November 15, 2018

Smith will debut The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story with a Beats 1 live event on Apple Music. The event, titled, The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Gape Story Live, will be streamed for Free or On Demand, and will kick off at midnight Eastern time. If you already have an Apple Music account, click here. If you don’t, but want to set one up for free, follows the directions below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Smith’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story (Not ERYS, Not Yet;) — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) October 21, 2018

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Smith’s new album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Smith announced The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story on Twitter on October 4. According to HotNewHipHop, the album is set to arrive on the one year anniversary of Smith’s debut album Syre, and was originally titled ERYS before being changed to The Sunset Tapes. While it will be Smith’s second studio album, The Sunset Tapes is actually his second release of the year, following the EP Syre: The Electric Album.

Smith released the tracklist for The Sunset Tapes on Instagram. There are eleven songs, including the aforementioned “Plastic”, and no listed guest features. Check it out below.

My Mixtape Comes Out NOVEMBER 17TH GUYS JUST LIKE LAST YEAR GET READYY!! IM SERIOUS THIS IS NOT A DRILL. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) October 21, 2018

1. “SOHO”

2. “A Calabasas Freestyle”

3. “Play This On a Mountain At Sunset”

4. “Plastic”

5. “Distant”

6. “Better Things”

7. “Yeah Yeah”

8. “SYRE In Abbey Road”

9. “Ten Ten”

10. “FALLEN Part 2”

11. “Rollin Around”

In a recent interview with High Snobiety, Smith spoke about his recording process and how the sound of The Sunset Tapes differs from his previous releases. “I like to do it all,” he said. “I like to experiment and stuff but at the end of the day, the people have spoken on what they like from me so I try to come really, really hard. I’m just tryna lead up until [Sunset Tapes]. You know, so that people can kind of start to slowly make that transition with me into the more rap world…”

“[Sunset Tapes] is going to be just extremely hard,” Smith added. “Just every song, back to back, high tempo, a lot of bass like just crazy. He elaborated on this direction with Zane Lowe and Beats 1 Radio. “I like to experiment and stuff but at the end of the day, the people have spoken on what they like from me so I try to come really really hard,” he explained. I’m just tryna lead up until [Sunset Tapes],” he explained. “You know, so that people can kind of start to slowly make that transition with me into the more rap world.”