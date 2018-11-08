How to Stream Lil Durk’s ‘Signed to the Streets 3’

Tonight, Lil Durk is releasing the latest installment in his mixtape series, Signed to the Streets 3. The mixtape has been teased since earlier this year, and was prefaced by the promotional singles “Neighborhood Hero”, “India Skies, Pt. 2” and “Rock Star” featuring Lil Skies.

How to Listen to Lil Durk’s ‘Signed to the Streets 3’ Mixtape

Signed to the Streets 3 will be made available on a number of platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific (Nov. 8) or midnight Eastern (Nov. 9) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Lil Durk’s mixtape on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Signed to the Streets 3 will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Lil Durk’s mixtape will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Speaking about the Signed to the Streets series, Lil Durk told HotNewHipHop that the latest installment is the best to date. “Just being able to be creative with my own music, giving my own input, and not being stuck inside a holding cell,” he said. “Like I can’t be able to put music out that I want that I know my fans will like instead of forcing the music, you know what I’m saying?”

“Alamo [Records] is giving me that chance to just be me, do me,” he added. “And telling them I can do it on my own too, by myself. It was like a minor setback for a major comeback.” Durk, born , also spoke on the collaborations he did with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Future. “[Future’s] a real big brother, he’s a mentor,” he revealed. “He’s been in the same situation and he knows the game. He came out on top. I just take a lot of advice that he gives me. Before I moved to Atlanta we had a bond, but now being in Atlanta, it just made us closer.”

The Mixtape Includes Features from Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black & Future

Durk released the official tracklist for Signed to the Streets 3 on November 7. The twenty track offering includes additional features from Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black and Lil Baby. Check it out below.

1. “Treacherous”

2. “Don’t Talk to Me” featuring Gunna

3. “Spin the Block” featuring Future

4. “Neighborhood Hero”

5. “100 Grand” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie wit da Hoodie

6. “Habit”

7. “Skrubs”

8. “Play With Us” featuring Kevin Gates

9. “Preach”

10. “India, Pt. II”

11. “Spazz”

12. “Home Body” featuring Gunna and TK Kravitz

13. “Benihana” featuring Kodak Black

14. “I Know”

15. “Astronomical”

16. “Downfall” featuring Young Dolph and Lil Baby

17. “Did for the Streets”

18. “It What It Is”

19. “Way More”

20. “Rockstar” featuring Lil Skies