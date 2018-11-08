How to Stream Lil Peep’s ‘Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2’

Tonight will see the release of Lil Peep’s first posthumous album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2. The album has been teased since the end of last year, and will serve as a sequel to Peep’s breakout mixtape Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1.

How to Listen to Lil Peep’s ‘Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2′

Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 will be made available on a number of platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific (Nov. 8) or midnight Eastern (Nov. 9) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Lil Peep’s album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Lil Peep’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 has been teased since Lil Peep’s death on November 15, 2017. Peep’s longtime producer Smokeasac confirmed the album’s existence on Twitter, and has spearheaded the promotional rollout, and released music videos as well as tease possible collaborations. “There’s material for sure. I have a decent amount of songs with him and then he has music with other producers like Harry Fraud [and] Diplo,” he told NME.

The tracklist for Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 was released along with the iTunes pre-order link, and features 11 tracks including the previously released single “Cry Alone.”

1. “Broken Smile (My All)”

2. “Runaway”

3. “Sex with My Ex”

4. “Cry Alone”

5. “Leanin'”

6. “16 Lines”

7. “Life Is Beautiful”

8. “Hate Me”

9. “IDGAF”

10. “White Girl”

11. “Fingers”

Future Lil Peep Albums Have Been Teased By Producer Smokeasac

Smokeasac also teased the existence of a collaborative album between Peep and Los Angeles rapper iLoveMakonnen. “There’s an album with iLoveMakonnen. I’m glad to be a part of that. I produced, I think, like six of the songs on the Makonnen album,” he said. “That’s something people can be excited about, too. It was a big change, I guess, in his energy. Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 – Come Over When You’re Sober in general, really – and the Makonnen record is some of his best work.”

“When the time is right we’ll release the stuff with Makonnen,” Smokeasac added. “I speak to Peep’s mom all the time and I want to make sure that she approves of everything. It’s a similar thing, in demo form. It’s a finished album vocals-wise but me and Makonnen will go back into the studio and finish everything off.”