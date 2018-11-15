How to Stream & Download Little Mix’s ‘LM5’ Album

Tonight, Little Mix is dropping their fifth studio album LM5. The album was announced on October, along with a tracklist and the promotional single “Woman Like Me” featuring Nicki Minaj, which peaked at number four on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles.

How to Stream & Listen to Little Mix’s New Album ‘LM5’

Little Mix’s album will be made available on a number of different platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday (Nov. 15) or midnight Eastern Friday (Nov. 16) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

You will be able to stream Little Mix’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Little Mix’s LM5 will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Little Mix’s new album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Little Mix announced their album on October 15 on Twitter. “We love how you’ve named each of our eras over the years,” they wrote. “So we’ve decided to call our next album… #LM5. We’ve worked so hard on this, we are so proud & can honestly say this is our favourite album to date. You’ll be able to pre-order it from THIS FRIDAY. 16.11.2018. The girls x.”

The group has also released a slew of promotional singles leading up to the album, including “Joan of Arc” on November 2, “Told You So” on November 9, and “The Cure” on November 13. The standard tracklist for the album includes 14 tracks, with features from Sharaya J and Kamille, while the deluxe edition includes four bonus tracks. Check it out below.

1. “The National Manthem”

2. “Woman Like Me” (featuring Nicki Minaj)

3. “Think About Us”

4. “Strip” (featuring Sharaya J)

5. “Monster in Me”

6. “Joan of Arc”

7. “Love a Girl Right”

8. “American Boy”

9. “Told You So”

10. “Wasabi”

11. “More Than Words” (featuring Kamille)

12. “Motivate”

13. “Notice”

14. “The Cure”

15. “Forget You Not”

16. “Woman’s World”

17. “The Cure” (Stripped)

18. “Only You” (featuring Cheat Codes)

In an interview with Billboard, the group said that LM5 is their most daring release to date. “For this record, I guess we were just feeling a bit more ballsy,” said Jade Thirlwall. “We’ve gained confidence as writers over the years, and for this album in particular we definitely wanted to have strong messages about female empowerment and being a woman. We keep saying this is the album we’ve always wanted to make.”

“I feel like we are more confident than ever,” added Leigh-Anne Pinnock. “We just have so much more to say in general — we’ve had more life experiences, we’re getting older. We’re just four girls with attitude, aren’t we? It just happened naturally. And with songs like ‘Joan of Arc’, they needed that rap-y take on it. ‘Wasabi’ has that clap-back-to-the-haters vibe.”

Thirwall also said that the group feel more liberated to write about what they want. “It’s such a weight off your shoulders to be able to write something and not be scared anymore,” she explained. “Maybe like four or five years ago, if we’d written a song about sex or feminism or loving yourself and thinking you’re amazing, we’d be like, ‘Oh no, we can’t do this.’ Now it’s like, ‘You know what? That’s how we feel — let’s write about it!’ It’s fine to do that. We’ve earned the right to.”