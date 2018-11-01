How to Stream & Listen to Takeoff’s ‘The Last Rocket’

Tonight, Takeoff is dropping his debut studio album The Last Rocket. The album was announced earlier this year, and was preceded by the promotional single “Last Memory” produced by Monsta Beatz.

Takeoff’s album will be made available on a number of different platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday (November 1) or midnight Eastern Friday (November 2) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Takeoff’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Takeoff’s The Last Rocket will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Takeoff’s new album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, announced The Last Rocket at a private listening party in Los Angeles, California on October 23. The album’s release makes him the second member of Migos to release a solo album following Quavo Huncho, which was put out by Quavo last month. The album will be followed by Offset’s solo debut, and culminate with the release of the group’s projected 2019 album Culture III.

On October 30, Takeoff posted a trailer for the album that showed imagery from the 1969 moon landing and audio of Neil Armstrong’s famous speech. The imagery is intercut with shots of Takeoff rapping the album’s lead single, “Last Memory.” Check out the music video below.

Credited producers on the album include Cassius Jay and longtime Migos collaborator DJ Durel. The album’s tracklist has yet to be released, but there have been several confirmed songs; including “Infatuation” and “Ghost” featuring Lil Yachty.

According to Billboard, who attended the Takeoff listening session, “Infatuation” is also a standout track. The track sees Takeoff admiring a crush from grade school and going to the skating rink with her, and is said to be sonically similar to the Culture II track “Made Men.”