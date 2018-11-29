How to Stream the 1975’s ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’

Tonight, The 1975 will release their third studio album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. The group has teased the release since 2016, and it has been preceded by a handful of singles including “Give Yourself a Try” and “Love It If We Made It.” It will be released at midnight Eastern.

The album is the group’s first since 2016’s I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream The 1975’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, The 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

The 1975’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

In an interview with NPR, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy spoke on the sonic direction of the new album and how the theme of connection in the digital age informed the songwriting. “To be honest with you, I don’t have many answers. I’ve got a bunch questions. I think that’s what the record’s like,” he explained. “It was the kind of profound and unprofound realization that I had when I realized that all communication outside of face-to-face is mediated through the Internet. And that’s not even an interesting observation to have in 2018.”

“That’s not an interesting thing to talk about, but to think about saying to somebody 10 years ago, ‘By the way, in 10 years time every form of communication that you have will be on the Internet, that’s how total experience will be for humans.'” he added. “We’d have definitely asked some questions about it, or we definitely kind of want to know a bit more about it, what it means, what will happen, why, how reliant we’ll be on it and all these kind of things.”

Healy spoke on the way that drug addiction informed the new album as well. “I think a lot of it has to be contextualized as a feeling had as opposed to a philosophy upheld,” he said. “That’s how it feels when you giving up drugs, to be honest with you: It’s a love affair. I didn’t even have to re-contextualize it to put it in the context of a love song, because it is a love song. That’s what most addictions are; that’s what toxic relationships are.”