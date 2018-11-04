Angela Simmons’ Ex Sutton Tennyson Reported as Shot & Killed

Sutton Tennyson is the father of Growing Up Hip Hop‘s Angela Simmons and her ex-fiance. Today, reports by The Shade Room have surfaced that Tennyson was shot and killed at his home, but the news has not yet been confirmed by Tennyson’s ex or a representative. So, are the death reports true? Did Tennyson really die or is this a death hoax? Sites continue to relay the reports of The Shade Room as news begins to spread. Gossip in the City has stated that the news of Tennyson’s death is true.

The original announcement of the reported death by The Shade Room states, “Roomies. We are sending our condolences to the #Tennyson and #Simmons family. We just confirmed that Sutton Tennyson, the father of Angela Simmons’ child, was shot and killed today at his home. Let’s keep his family and friends covered in prayer during this difficult time?? No further details are available at the moment, but please keep his family lifted in prayer.” After this was released, Fame Junkiez reported that Tennyson was shot in the head three times and was robbed.

Lipstick Alley has reported that Tennyson was reportedly killed in his garage. The report on the site reads, “A man was found shot to death in the garage of a home in southwest Atlanta on Jewel Drive SW. on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Police said it appears the man was shot after a dispute between three people. Everyone has been identified and there are no suspects at large. Major Michael O’Connor with Atlanta Police said that the house was under renovation and it is unclear if the victim lived at the home or might have been working there. Medics who arrived at the scene tried to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Below is a video that was posted on Instagram. It is a news report about an Atlanta man was found shot in his home on Jewel Drive, on November 3, 2018. According to The Hip Hop Apostle, the victim is said to be Tennyson.

Late on November 3, 2018, TV personality, Cyn Santana posted a tweet online, in regards to the reports. The TV star wrote, “Praying so so so so hard for Angela and her son.”

Anti-Racism strategist Tariq Nasheed speculated about Tennyson’s death on Twitter, writing, “Condolences to Angela Simmons’ and the family after her Ex-Fiancé Sutton Tennyson was Shot & Killed In His Home. From what I understand, he had some drug trafficking cases lingering. So it looks like somebody didn’t want him to snitch.”

Bossip reported that Tennyson was arrested at Los Angeles Airport in March 2015. He was then charged with felony transportation and sale of marijuana and ultimately pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weed trafficking charge. But, this wasn’t Tennyson’s only legal issue.

In September 2017, The Ford Motor Co. sued Tennyson for breach of contract on his car lease.

According to Bossip, Tennyson and Simmons welcomed their son, Sutton Tennyson Jr. in 2016. The former couple split in December 2017.