Who Is Tanya Sam’s Man Dr. Paul Judge?

This past summer 2018, it was announced that Tanya Sam was joining the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Bossip. And, Sam is bringing on board her future husband, Dr. Paul Judge. Sam is a registered nurse, as well as the director of a company building agency. According to Lipstick Alley, Sam is the Director of Innovation Partnerships at Tech Square Labs in Atlanta. She is also the Co-Founder and Vice President of Limitless Smart Shot, which is an energy shot. And, now she can add Bravo housewife to her resume.

As for Sam’s man, he is reportedly a prominent investor and his name is Dr. Paul Judge. He is also a technologist, who was a technical expert for the Federal Trade Commission in the 2005 Report to Congress on the Effectiveness of the CAN-SPAM Act. He also founded the Anti-Spam Research Group in the Internet Research Task Force, according to Lipstick Alley.

Both Sam and Judge sound very accomplished.

Tanya Sam isn’t the only new face popping up on the show this season. Longtime cast members Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield did not return to RHOA after last season, so, of course, there needed to be some replacements. Another new face on the show is Blaque singer Shamari DeVoe, who is married to singer Ronnie DeVoe. The DeVoes made their RHOA debut on episode 3 of the show this season. Meanwhile, Sam appears on the RHOA on the November 25th episode of 2018.

In an interview with Essence, Shamari said that her husband was first against being on RHOA. Shamari revealed, “At first he was just like, ‘Oh hell no! But we talk about things — that’s very important — so the more we talked about it, he just became more open [to it] and just began thinking about ways that we can share our story as marriage ambassadors. And then he was like, ‘OK. I’ll do it.'”

So, what were the reasons for Sheree Whitfield’s and Kenya Moore’s exits from the show?

In October 2018, Moore, who is pregnant, released the following statement to The Daily Dish about her departure, “I have decided to take this season off to focus on my high-risk pregnancy in a healthy and drama free environment. I thank Bravo for this amazing platform that has allowed me to grow, flourish and appreciate the value of what is truly important in life … And to #TeamTwirl: Thank you for your loving and relentless support — you will see me soon!”

Whitfield confirmed her leaving the show at the same time, also to The Daily Dish. Whitfield stated, “I’m in a new chapter in my life and I’ve decided not to return to RHOA so that I can focus on myself and my businesses, spend more time with my family, and explore new endeavors. As promised, please stay tuned for She by Shereé to launch, we’ll be accepting pre-orders soon! I wish all the ladies the best!”

There were rumors that both stars were fired for lack of storylines or not sharing enough of their personal lives, but neither of them have confirmed these rumors.