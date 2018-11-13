Tekashi69’s Music Video Shooting Incident Cost His Record Label Half A Million Dollars

Every generation of hip-hop has its trainwrecks that you can’t help but watch. Unfortunately, as time moves forward, the youth of the culture continues to get more and more reckless. And the most reckless of them all come in the form of Brooklyn, New York’s own, Tekashi69 (6ix9ine).

In a span of just little over a year, 6ix9ine has found himself in the middle of a multitude of conflicts. Whether it be with other artists, fans on the street, or entire cities. Now, his latest antics of his involvement in a shooting on the set of a music video, this past Friday, has resulted in him costing his record label, Universal Music Group (UMG), a lot of money.

The Shooting at Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 69 Music Video Set

In the surveillance video obtained by TMZ, you can see a four-door sedan approach the gated compound in Los Angeles, California where Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and 6ix9ine were shooting a music video. The two assailants hop out of the vehicle to observe what’s on the other side of the fence before firing multiple shots into the music video set area. The two gunmen retreat back into their vehicle and vacate the premises rather easily.

Many are speculating that Tekashi’s rising tensions with Compton-bred hip-hop artist, YG, could have motivated this incident. But, there is no proof of YG’s involvement with the shooting whatsoever. However, it is well documented that Tekashi has been involved in multiple shooting incidents since his rise to prominence. Even though there’s no evidence YG was involved in the shooting, YG did take to Twitter to laugh at Tekashi for being shot at while in his hometown of Los Angeles and later deleted the Tweet for obvious reasons.

Fortunately, no one on set of the music video was injured as reported by TMZ, the bullets fired did penetrate the Beverly Hills mansion close to where Nicki Minaj was set up. Now, it appears the music video production has come to a complete standstill in the wake of the on-set gun violence.

How This Shooting Cost Tekashi69’s Record Label Tons of Money

For those of you not so well-versed in the entertainment business, it cost an extremely large amount of money to fund and shoot a music video. It cost even more money to hault the production of a music video. Canceling the video altogether? Is just bad business and sure to leave a record label in the red.

Despite the video ultimately being canceled by Universal Music Group and costing the label hundreds of thousands of dollars, this was the wisest decision the execs at the label could have made. Not only did the label put up the revenue to pay all of operatives on-set, they also paid for lighting, visual effects, camera crews, equipment, and location fees only to have the music video set comprised by a multitude of flying bullets. If UMG had decided to relocate, pay the salaries of the crew on-set, increase the security detail, and extend the time necessary to curate visuals worthy of release, it would have cost the record company twice or triple the money the label had budgeted prior to the shooting.

So, how much money did Tekashi69 end up costing his record label in the end? Approximately, $480,000 according to TMZ. Now, it looks like we’ll get to see the collaborative music visuals between Kanye, Nicki, and 6ix9ine. With high-profile names like that on your side, why continue to perpetuate a dangerous lifestyle you know you’re not willing to live? It looks like both Tekashi69 and Universal Music Group took a loss in the end.

