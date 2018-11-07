Teresa Giudice Faces Divorce Rumors Amid Husband Joe’s Deportation News

Teresa Giudice has been holding down the fort, taking care of her four daughters nearly on her own, as her husband Joe serves time in jail. She has been trying to rebuild her brand after going away, herself. Teresa dealt with her mother’s passing and her father’s ups and downs with his health as well. If that weren’t enough, now she and her family are faced with her husband’s deportation ruling.

Joe Giudice is set to be released from jail in March 2019, but he has been ordered to be deported to Italy upon his release. Teresa stated on Good Morning America that they will appeal the ruling, so, hopefully, Joe will be able to stay in the United States with his family.

According to Radar Online, Judge John Ellington said to Joe Giudice, during a hearing at Pennsylvania’s York Immigration Court that, “Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief. Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.” The Huffington Post reported that Joe was born in Saronno, Italy, but he and his family moved to New Jersey when he was just a young child. He never obtained U.S. citizenship, though he has lived in America for the majority of his life.

With all of the media surrounding the family and Joe’s deportation news, speculation about Joe and Teresa’s relationship continues. The couple, once again, faces divorce rumors, according to Reality Blurb. What would Teresa do if her husband ends up being permanently sent to Italy?

A “source” told Life & Style Magazine, “Teresa is ready for her next chapter in life, and it doesn’t include Joe. She’s talked to divorce attorneys and already told a few of her closest friends that a divorce is imminent. There’s no going back … She hasn’t gotten the nerve to tell him that their marriage is over.” But, Teresa’s actual attorney denies the divorce rumors.

Her lawyer, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six that, “Teresa is not talking about getting divorced, she is not thinking about getting divorced and she’s not filing for divorce. It’s not happening, not just now, but never. I can’t be any more clear about it.”

In addition to divorce speculation, which have, at times, plagued the couple, Teresa has also been battling cheating rumors, according to Champagne and Shade. Both Teresa and Joe have faced allegations and tabloid rumors about infidelity in their marriage and they have maintained that these rumors are nothing but false.

With four daughters still in school, it’s hard to say if Teresa would uproot her children and move them to a foreign country to be with their father. Previously on a reunion episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa said she wouldn’t mind moving to Italy to be with her husband if he were to be deported. But, then again, he wasn’t actually being deported yet. Teresa said, “I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live. I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”