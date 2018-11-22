Is TGI Fridays Restaurant Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

TGI Fridays is ready to help out those of you who aren’t interested in cooking this Thanksgiving. That’s right– TGI Fridays is open on Thanksgiving, and will provide friends and family will a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Before you bundle up, however, check the hours of operation of a TGI Friday’s near you.

Party Platters are the perfect move during the holidays! Let us handle the cooking, and you can spend more time with your friends and fam! 🙌 https://t.co/75OxgElMCj pic.twitter.com/t6StqaqITX — TGI Fridays (@TGIFridays) November 21, 2018

If you’re not near a TGI Fridays, never fear. A number of other chains will be open and catering to the public this Thanksgiving holiday, including Applebee’s, Cracker Barrel, and Waffle House. Convenience stores, like 7-Eleven, will also be operating under a normal schedule to those who need some last-minute items.

The first TGI Fridays restaurant was opened in New York in 1965. As legend has it, Allan Stillman, who opened the first restaurant in the chain, hoped opening a bar on the East side of Manhattan would help him meet single women. He used $5,000 of his own money and borrowed another $5,000 from his mother to purchase the location.

Today, there are over 870 TGI Fridays restaurants in 60 countries in the world– and that’s not even counting the US. TGI Fridays can be found in Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Ecuador, Panama, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, and many other countries.

Each year, families come together to celebrate Thanksgiving. The holiday honors the first Thanksgiving feast between the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians which lasted three days. Although it wasn’t named an official holiday in the US until 1863, colonists celebrated with a Thanksgiving feast each year.

But while we honor the day with foods like pies, turkey, and mashed potatoes, these foods weren’t available to the colonists or Wampanoag Indians back in the 17th century. They likely ate foods like swan, lobster, and seal.