Complete List of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons 2018

Every year, Macy’s marches the Thanksgiving Day Parade through New York City. This year, you can watch the 92nd parade on NBC or live-stream from 9am-12pm EST. As always, expect Broadway performances, dances, marching bands, themed floats, and massive balloon characters.

This year, Macy’s included a line-up of their anticipated balloons, “balloonicles,” floats, and performances. Notably absent from this list is fan-favorite Snoopy. These are all of the balloons you should be on the look-out for:

Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles Elves: Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo, & Hugg, Santa’s elves in the new animated Netflix movie, are joining the parade for the first time this year.

Dragon Ball’s Goku: This is also Goku’s first appearance in the parade, and he will be representing a “new era” for the animated series.

Little Cloud: FriendsWithYou created this art collaboration 16 years ago, but this is Little Cloud’s first year in the parade.

Sunny the Snowpal: Macy’s added the snow-astronaut Sunny as part of their 2018 Holiday Campaign.

Americana Spheres: The last of the “new” balloons, these red, white and blue spheres represent the American flag.

Artie the Pirate

Macy’s Stars: In Blue & White, Yellow, Red “Believe,” Red & Gold “Starflakes”

Charlie Brown

Sinclair Oil Company’s “Dino”

Diary of a Whimpy Kid‘s Greg Heffley

Illumination’s The Grinch: Illumination’s animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic is in theaters now.

Super Wings’s Jet

Olaf from Disney’s Frozen

Paw Patrol‘s Chase

Pikachu: Macy’s says this is the Pokemon Company International character’s 18th consecutive appearance in the parade.

Pillsbury Doughboy

Power Rangers’s Red Mighty Morphin: This is the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

Ronald McDonald

Spongebob Squarepants

The Elf on the Shelf

How to Train Your Dragon‘s Toothless: The Dreamworks animated series’ latest movie, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, comes out in February 2019.

Trolls

Nutcracker: Brought to the parade from Universal Studios Orlando