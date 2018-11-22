Thanksgiving 2018: Best Memes for the Holiday

Thanksgiving is here, which means it’s time for families to gather and give thanks for the many things that bring them joy. As you reconnect with loved ones, what better way to spread laughter and cheer than check out some of the best memes of the season.

While many of the memes below poke fun at holiday drinking, others make family and food the butt of the joke.

Here are the top Thanksgiving memes we’ve gathered below:

Thanksgiving is a celebration observed nationally in the US. It’s also celebrated in Canada on the first Monday of October. In the US, it is always recognized on the fourth Thursday in November.

Thanksgiving marks the celebration of the first harvest festival between the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians in 1621. The celebrations lasted three days. It wasn’t until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln declared a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.

While we often celebrate with turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, the foods we believe were eaten at this 17th-century gathering included lobster, seal, and even swans. The pilgrims clearly had no oven, and their sugar supply was extremely low, meaning they were not able to eat the pies and desserts we consume nowadays.