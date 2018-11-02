What Time Does ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ Become Available on Netflix?

The Other Side of the Wind, the legendary final film of director Orson Welles, will be released on Netflix at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday, November 2. That means it will be available to start watching later tonight depending on your time zone. Generally, Netflix films and shows become available around 3 a.m. ET on the show’s set release date.

Sometimes, Netflix likes to throw a curveball when it comes to leaking episodes of a show or making them available before the original series release time. Fortunately, that won’t be the case here. The Other Side of the Wind releases on Friday at the following times all around the world, including different U.S. time zones. Check them out after the trailer below.

In the U.S. (November 2):

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (April 12)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (April 12)

Additional Times Outside the U.S. (November 2)

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

The Other Side of the Wind was shot between 1970 and 1976, and is said to be a satire of both the passing of Classic Hollywood and the avant-garde filmmakers of the New Hollywood of the decade. It was shot in an unconventional mockumentary style for the white, while shifting color and black-and-white sequences. Welles directed The Other Side of the Wind and co-wrote it with his partner Oja Kadar, who portrays an enigmatic actress in the film. The film also stars John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, Susan Strasberg, Joseph McBride and Dennis Hopper.

Despite the decades long delay, Welles himself finished editing between 40 and 50 minutes of the film before he died and reportedly left behind extensive editing notes for the rest of the film. Netflix acquired the rights to The Other Side of the Wind in 2016, and, after assembling the rest of the footage, held a preview screening last January. Among those present were directors Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino and Rian Johnson; as well as actors Crispin Glover and Danny Huston, the son of the film’s star.

Critics Have Called the Film ‘A Satisfying Must-Watch’ for Welles Fans

The film has already received a warm reception from critics. It currently has a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a description that reads: “A satisfying must-watch for diehard cineastes, The Other Side of the Wind offers the opportunity to witness a long-lost chapter in a brilliant filmmaker’s career.”

McBride, who plays a young critic in the film, spoke on the satisfaction of seeing the film get released after being stranded in limbo for years. “I feel a swelling of admiration for his achievement — and this one,” he said. “I always believed in The Other Side of the Wind and knew it would be good but sometimes feared it would not come out until we were all dead — if ever… The final result exceeds even my high expectations.”

Netflix is also releasing a documentary about the making of the film, They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead. The doc will be released in conjunction with the film itself, and will feature archival footage of Welles as well as interviews with the surviving cast members. They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead currently has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its mixture of melancholy and inspiring.