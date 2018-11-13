‘The Voice’ 2018 Contestants: Season 15 Top 24

Tonight is night 1 of the live playoffs on season 15 of The Voice, which means the top 24 are performing. Each of the judges have six contestants on their teams, who will be singing to be a part of the top 13. Only 12 of them will make it through to next week and one additional singer will join them. Over the course of the season, six cast-offs from the blind auditions have been competing for a chance to make it back into the competition on the digital series The Comeback Stage.

On tomorrow night’s show, the top 12 from the current contestants will be revealed. In addition, the two remaining “comeback” singers will sing for America’s votes, but only one of them will join the top 12 to round out the top 13 for 2018. The two artists left from The Comeback Stage are singers Ayanna Joni and Lynnea Moorer.

Now let’s get into the teams that are heading into the live playoffs tonight. And, for spoilers on what reportedly happens with the contestants, scroll down below.

Team Adam Levine on ‘The Voice’ 2018

Team Jennifer Hudson on ‘The Voice’ 2018

The contestants left on Adam Levine’s team this season are Tyke James, Kameron Marlowe, Steve Memmolo, DeAndre Nico, RADHA, and Reagan Strange. RADHA was saved by Levine during the Knockout Rounds, while Marlowe was stolen by Levine from Team Blake. Singer Memmolo is one of the oldest contestants on Levine’s team this season. James is one of the youngest on his team, at just 17 years old, though he looks older. James hails from Hawaii.

Team Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’ 2018

For the live playoffs, the contestants remaining on Team J-Hud are Patrique Fortson, Kennedy Holmes, SandyRedd, Colton Smith, MaKenzie Thomas, and Franc West. Hudson stole singer Colton Smith from Blake Shelton’s team. She also stole, as well as saved, SandyRedd, who was previously on Kelly Clarkson’s team.

Team Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ 2018

Abby Cates, Sarah Grace, Kymberli Joye, Keith Paluso, Chevel Shepherd, and Zaxai are the singers on Kelly Clarkson’s team, going into the live playoffs. Sarah Grace was saved by Clarkson during the Knockouts. In addition, Clarkson stole Keith Paluso from Adam Levine’s team and Zaxai from Team J-Hud. Singer Chevel Shepherd gave an interview with KOB4 , talking about some of the advice Clarkson has given on her Voice journey, “What Kelly Clarkson told me was that I was in my head a lot. And she’s been in my shoes, so what she told me kind of motivated to pick her because I feel like she could do a lot for me in the future.”

The six remaining contestants on Blake Shelton’s team include Dave Fenley, Funsho, Natasia GreyCloud, Kirk Jay, Chris Kroeze, and Michael Lee. Shelton stole Funsho from Adam Levine’s team and Natasia GreyCloud from Clarkson’s team. He also saved Chris Kroeze during the Knockout Rounds.

According to some spoiler reports, the “comeback artist” who gets saved is Lynnea Moorer and she joins Team Blake. The other contestants who make it through, according to the rumors, include Funsho, Chris Kroeze, Natasia Greycloud, Steve Memmolo, RADHA, Tyke James, Sarah Grace, Abby Cates, Zaxai, Colton Smith, MaKenzie Thomas, and Franc West. Fans will have to wait and see if these rumors posted on Wikipedia are true.

Tune in to watch The Voice 2018 live on NBC, on Monday and Tuesday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The Live Playoffs take place on November 12th and 13th.