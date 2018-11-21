‘The Voice’ Results 2018: Top 11 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 15

On tonight’s episode of The Voice 2018, the top 13 of season 15 was narrowed down to the top 11. Read on for tonight’s winner results, as they air live.

The first batch of contestants to find out they made it through to the top 11 were Reagan Strange from Team Adam, Kirk Jay from Team Blake and Kennedy Holmes from Team Jennifer. After some fun footage of the contestants was shown, the results continued. Chevel Shepherd from Team Kelly was revealed as continuing on in the competition, and her results were followed by Team Blake’s Chris Kroeze finding out he made it into the top 11 as well.

Team Adam then performed with their coach, Adam Levine, singing the song “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac. After the performance, it was time for more results. The remaining contestants lined up and Sarah Grace was asked about her advice to others who want to follow their dreams. Her advice was to “do you”. Tyke James then talked about the support he’s gotten from his mother and how he can never say “thank you” enough.

Then host Carson Daly revealed who else was moving forward in the competition. America saved … DeAndre Nico from Team Adam. America also saved, from Team Kelly, singer Kymberli Joye. And, from Team Jennifer, MaKenzie Thomas was voted through.

Before the commercial break, the new music video for last season’s Voice winner, Brynn Cartelli was shown. Her song for the video is titled “Walk My Way.”

After host Carson Daly encouraged viewers to see The Grinch in movie theaters, Team Kelly took the stage with coach Kelly Clarkson to sing “I Will Always Love You.” It was practically a flawless performance.

Next up were more results. Two more contestants were saved and the bottom three were revealed. Dave Fenley from Team Blake was the next artist to be saved. And, then, from Team Kelly, Sarah Grace. This meant that SandyRedd, Tyke James and Lynnea Moorer had to perform for the Instant Save. At-home viewers get five minutes to cast their Twitter votes for the contestants.

SandyRedd, who is on Team JHud, decided to sing the song “Believer” for her Instant Save performance. Coach Jennifer tried to comment on the performance, but she had difficulty speaking through all the cheers. Jennifer Hudson said that SandyRedd is such an inspiration no matter what happens.

Tyke James from Team Adam we next up, singing Michael Buble’s “Home”. He slowly worked the crowd as he sang the ballad and walked along the stage. Adam Levine weighed in on his contestant’s song and pleaded with America to reward James for his performance by keeping him in the competition.

Lynnea Moorer chose to perform “If I Ain’t Got You” on behalf of herself and Team Kelly. Moorer was the winner of The Comeback Stage who fought her way back into the competition, so her coach pleaded with America to give her a chance at staying on the show. Kelly Clarkson’s words must have had an effect on America, because Moorer ended up leading with the most votes. James came up second and SandyRedd in last place. So, Lynnea Moorer made it through to the top 11.