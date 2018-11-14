‘The Voice’ Results 2018: Top 13 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 15

Tonight was the big results show, narrowing down the top 24 and a Comeback Artist to the top 13. The top 2 contestants from each team are put through, followed by each of the coaches selecting one out of their remaining artists to join them. Then, the two remaining comeback contestants from the digital companion series The Comeback Stage are singing for America’s Twitter votes. The two musical guests for tonight’s show are Kane Brown and Backstreet Boys.

Read on for tonight’s winner results, as they air live.

Team Blake was first up for some results. Host Carson Daly asked the contestants about the opportunity to work with Blake Shelton before getting into which two artists received the most votes on the team. And, the first contestant revealed to be a winner was … Kirk Jay. America also saved Chris Kroeze. Shelton could then only pick one out of the four remaining artists to move forward. Shelton said he never knows what to do in these situations, but he said he knows he had to pick someone … So, he ended up picking Dave Fenley.

After a performance from country singer Kane Brown, Team Adam Levine took the stage for their results. The first artist announced as safe was … DeAndre Nico, followed by Reagan Strange. When trying to pick one artist out of the remaining four, Levine said all of them deserve a spot in this competition. He ultimately said he had to choose someone who he needs to see more of … and that was Tyke James.

Before going to a commercial break, Levine was shown talking to each of his team’s cast-offs about the decision he’d made and he appeared to also be trying to give them a helpful send-off.

After the break, country star Kelsea Ballerini gave a rundown on the two comeback artists competing for a spot in the top 13. The two artists are Ayanna Joni and Lynnea Moorer. For her comeback performance, Joni performed “No Tears Left to Cry”.