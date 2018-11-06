‘The Voice’ Time & TV Schedule for Season 15 Live Playoffs

The Voice generally airs on Monday and Tuesday nights, but this week’s Election Day special interrupts the normal schedule. Next week begins the live playoffs for season 15 and we have all the details on what to expect. Read on for the info on this week’s schedule for The Voice, next week’s rundown, the remaining contestants and more below.

“THE VOICE” 2018 TIME & SCHEDULE: The show airs twice per week right now, on Monday nights from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesday nights from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. This week, Tuesday night’s episode will not air until Thursday, November 8, 2018, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT. Starting Monday, November 12, 2018, with the live playoffs airing, the show will resume its normal schedule for Mondays and Tuesdays.

Other shows that generally air on Tuesday nights, like This Is Us and The Rookie, are not airing this week because of Election Day. So, if you are wondering, “Is This Is Us on TV tonight?, or “What time is The Rookie” on tonight?”, you will just have to wait until next week.

“THE VOICE” 2018 TV CHANNEL: As usual, the show airs on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

“THE VOICE” SEASON 15 TOP 24 CONTESTANTS: The top 24 artists are Abby Cates, Dave Fenley, Funsho, Colton Smith, Reagan Strange, Sarah Grace, Natasia GreyCloud, Kennedy Holmes, Tyke James, Kirk Jay, Patrique Fortson, DeAndre Nico, Keith Paluso, RADHA, SandyRedd, Kymberli Joye, Chris Kroeze, Michael Lee, Kameron Marlowe, Steve Memmolo, Chevel Shepherd, MaKenzie Thomas, Franc West, and Zaxai.

“THE VOICE” SEASON 15 TEAMS FOR LIVE PLAYOFFS: Team Adam Levine is made up of Tyke James, Kameron Marlowe, Steve Memmolo, DeAndre Nico, RADHA, and Reagan Strange. Kelly Clarkson’s team is made up of Abby Cates, Sarah Grace, Kymberli Joye, Keith Paluso, Chevel Shepherd, and Zaxai. On Jennifer Hudson’s team, the artists are Patrique Fortson, Kennedy Holmes, SandyRedd, Colton Smith, MaKenzie Thomas, and Franc West. Team Blake Shelton consists of Dave Fenley, Funsho, Natasia GreyCloud, Kirk Jay, Chris Kroeze, and Michael Lee. Only half of these contestants will move on to the top 13. Generally, the live playoffs narrow the competition down to the top 12, but with the Comeback Artists digital series being added this season, it will be a top 13.

“THE VOICE” CONTESTANTS – REMAINING COMEBACK ARTISTS: The remaining two comeback artists, who have been competing for a spot back in the competition, will perform on the results show next week, on November 13, 2018. They will sing for America’s approval and only one of them will move forward, into the top 13. The remaining two contestants are Ayanna Joni and Lynnea Moorer.

