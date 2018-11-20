‘The Voice’ Voting 2018: How to Vote Online for Instant Save & Use App

Last night, the top 13 contestants on The Voice season 15 performed for America’s votes and tonight, the results are in. The three artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible to perform for the Instant Save. This means that each of them will put on a new performance and they will be judged in real-time by viewers at home. America will have the chance to save their favorite singers by tweeting out #VoiceSave with the artist’s name. At the end of tonight’s episode, the saved artist will move forward to next week.

For those who would like to participate in the voting process, have a look at the different ways to cast your votes and see how to execute each one below.

Online Voting

Fans can vote on the NBC official website, as well as on Twitter. Visit www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. The limit is 10 votes per artist or email address, per voting window. You can also vote via Facebook here.

Using The Voice App to Vote

In order to vote using The Voice App download it here. The site allows you to download the app via Google Play and the Apple Store. During the live shows, you can start voting as soon as the show starts. And, on results nights, you can instantly SAVE your favorite contestants with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the app. Again, the limit is 10 votes per contestant and per email address. App voting is available in all states in the U.S. for people over the age of 13.

Voting on iTunes

You can also vote for contestants by downloading their “eligible songs” on iTunes during the voting period. The limit is 10 streams per eligible song of AppleID. The artist with the most streams per eligible song, they will get the “Apple Music Bonus,” which multiplies the number of streams on their eligible song by 5.

Xfinity X1 “The Voice” Vote

If you have an Xfinity X1 set-top box and remote, just follow the directions on the screen during the broadcast of The Voice, or for an hour after, as reported by Country Living. On the Xfinity X1, you can vote up to 10 times per artist/per email address, Facebook account, or Xfinity account. The same goes for other voting methods.

If you’d like to check out tons of extra info on the show as well as the voting methods, you can find more info here.

And, for even more details on the rules and guidelines of The Voice voting, you can find more answers here.

Last night on The Voice, the top 13 artists performed for America’s votes. Read on below for the list of the remaining contestants and the songs they performed on last night’s show.

Chris Kroeze from Team Blake performed “Let It Be.

Tyke James of Team Adam sang “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”.

DeAndre Nico from Team Adam delivered a performance of “I Can Only Imagine”.

Kymberli Joye from Team Kelly performed “Diamonds”.

Kennedy Holmes of Team JHud sang “Wind Beneath My Wings”.

SandyRedd, who is also on Team JHud, sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”.

Chevel Shepherd from Team Kelly performed “Little White Church”.

MaKenzie Thomas from Team JHud sang the song “I Am Changing”.

Sarah Grace from Team Kelly performed “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”.

Dave Fenley of Team Blake gave a performance of “Hard to Love”.

Lynnea Moorer from Team Kelly performed the song “Wolves”.

Kirk Jay from Team Blake sang “I’m Already There”.

Reagan Strange from Team Adam executed the song “You Say”.