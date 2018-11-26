‘The Voice’ Voting 2018: How to Vote Online Tonight – Top 11

It’s season 15 of The Voice, with the top 11 performers singing for their spot in the competition, as the show continues to move forward. So, America’s votes are very important to the success of each contestant. Below, get the rundown on how to vote for the 2018 performers on The Voice, spoilers on tonight’s performances, and the voting schedule.

The contestants remaining in the competition include Reagan Strange, DeAndre Nico, Makenzie Thomas, Dave Fenley, Sarah Grace, Kennedy Holmes, Kirk Jay, Chevel Shepherd, Lynnea Moorer, Kymberli Joye, and Chris Kroeze. Coach Kelly Clarkson has the most remaining contestants, with four left on her team.

In order to vote for your favorite contestants, using The Voice App, you can download the app here. The website allows you to download the app via Google Play and/or the Apple Store. During the live shows, you can start voting as soon as the show starts. The limit for voting is 10 votes per contestant and/or per email address. App voting is available in all states in the United States for people over the age of 13.

You can also cast your votes via Twitter if you are following the @NBCTheVoice handle, which would announce the artists who are eligible. To make your votes via Twitter, your Twitter profile needs to be set to public. Tweet out a message with the appropriate contestant’s #hashtag in order to vote. Twitter voting is available for any users over the age of 13 who have a valid Twitter account. In the past, when it came to voting via Twitter, most mistakes and misspellings were actually acceptable and taken into account.

Gold Derby has reported that fans can also vote on the official Facebook page this season.

There is also Xfinity X1 voting available this season. If you have an Xfinity X1 set-top box and remote, just follow the directions or prompts on the screen during the broadcast of The Voice, or for an hour after, as reported by Country Living. On the Xfinity X1, you can vote up to 10 times per artist/per email address, Facebook account, or Xfinity account, just like the other voting methods available.

Tonight, you can also cast your votes by streaming artists’ eligible songs on Apple Music. The contestant who ends up with the most streams will receive the “Apple Music Bonus,” which helps to multiply the number of streams on their eligible songs by five times. The artist’s eligible songs can be streamed up to 10 times per artist and/or per Apple ID. MJs Big Blog reports that 30 seconds of streaming counts as a vote, while downloads do not count as a vote.

So, what are the top 11 contestants performing tonight? According to MJs Big Blog, the performance spoilers for tonight’s line up include:

Reagan Strange, from Team Adam Levine, is performing “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne.

DeAndre Nico, also on Levine’s team, will sing “Cry for You” by Jodeci.

Dave Fenley is a contestant on Team Blake Shelton and he is set to perform “Use Me” by Bill Withers.

Kirk Jay is also a part of Team Blake and he is performing “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt.

Chris Kroeze is on Shelton’s team and he is singing “Long Train Runnin” by The Doobie Brothers.

Kennedy Holmes, from Team Jennifer Hudson, will deliver a performance of “Greatest Love of All” by George Benson. The song is more commonly known from Whitney Houston’s rendition.

MaKenzie Thomas, who is also on Team Jennifer Hudson, is performing “Emotion” by Bee Gees.

Sarah Grace, a contestant on Team Kelly, will deliver “Dog Days are Over” by Florence + the Machine.

Kymberli Joye, also on Team Kelly Clarkson, is singing “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs.

Chevel Shepherd, from Clarkson’s team, is going to sing “Space Cowboy” by Kacey Musgraves.

Lynnea Moore, the Comeback winner on Team Kelly Clarkson, is set to perform “Consequences” by Camila Cabello.

Fans will have to wait to watch the performances and cast their votes for the performances they are most impressed with tonight.