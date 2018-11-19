‘The Voice’ Voting 2018: The Numbers, Closing Time & How to Vote Online

It’s season 15 of The Voice, with the top 13 performers competing for spots in the top 11. So, America’s votes are very important to the success of each contestant. Get the rundown on how to vote for the 2018 performers on The Voice tonight in the details below.

In order to vote using The Voice App you can download it here. The site allows you to download the app via Google Play and the Apple Store. During the live shows, you can start voting as soon as the show starts. And, on results nights, you can instantly SAVE your favorite contestants with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the app. The limit is 10 votes per contestant and per email address. App voting is available in all states in the U.S. for people over the age of 13.

You can cast your votes via Twitter if you are following the @NBCTheVoice handle, which would announce the artists who are eligible. In order to cast a vote this way now, your Twitter profile must be set to public. Tweet out a message with the appropriate contestant’s #hashtag in order to vote. Twitter voting is available for all users over the age of 13 who have a valid Twitter account. In the past, when it came to voting via Twitter, mistakes and misspellings were actually acceptable.

Gold Derby has reported that fans can also vote on the official Facebook page.

There is also Xfinity X1 voting this season. If you have an Xfinity X1 set-top box and remote, just follow the directions on the screen during the broadcast of The Voice, or for an hour after, as reported by Country Living. On the Xfinity X1, you can vote up to 10 times per artist/per email address, Facebook account, or Xfinity account. The same goes for other voting methods.

Starting tonight, you can cast your votes by streaming artists’ eligible songs on Apple Music. The contestant with the most streams will receive the “Apple Music Bonus,” which helps to multiply the number of streams on their eligible songs by five times. The artist’s eligible songs can be streamed up to 10 times per artist and/or per Apple ID.

For even more details on the rules and guidelines of The Voice voting, click here.

When using the official app for The Voice, “you can PLAY ALONG, VOTE and SAVE as you watch the show. Hit your button during blind auditions and pick battle and knockout winners. You can build and manage your fantasy team, tweet the coaches and artists, get links to show music, suggest songs you want to hear – and much, much more!” Be sure to update your device to the latest iOS or Android operating system before running The Voice Official App, in order to ensure the best experience possible. For those experiencing issues, completely close out of the app, restart your device and then restart The Voice Official App. If problems continue, email thevoiceappfeedback@nbcdigital.zendesk.com for help.

Tune in to the show for additional voting details, phone numbers and other information.

Each of the judges has three contestants left on their teams, with the exception of Kelly Clarkson, who has a total of four artists left on her team.