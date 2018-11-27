‘The Voice’ 2018 Instant Save Voting Tonight

UPDATE: The results are in for voting. If you would like Lynnea Moorer to stay in the competition, tweet #VoiceSaveLynnea. If you are voting for DeAndre Nico, tweet #VoiceSaveDeAndre.

Last night, the top 11 contestants on season 15 of The Voice performed for America’s votes and tonight, the results will be revealed live. The two artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible to perform for the Instant Save vote, which will allow one of them to be saved in real-time. This means that each of them will deliver a new performance for the audience, as well as the at-home viewers, and they will be judged. America will have the opportunity to save their favorite singer by tweeting out #VoiceSave with the artist’s name. At the end of tonight’s live episode, the saved artist will be revealed and they will move forward to next week.

For those who would like to participate tonight in the voting process, check out the different ways to cast your votes and get the rundown on how to execute each one below.

Online Voting

At-home viewers can vote for The Voice performers on the NBC official website, as well as on Twitter. Visit www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. The limit for voting this way is 10 votes per contestant or email address, per voting window. You can also vote for artists via Facebook here.

How to Use “The Voice” App to Vote

In order to vote by using The Voice App, you can download it here. The site allows you to download the voting app via Google Play and the Apple Store.

During most of the live shows, users can start their voting as soon as the show starts. And, on live results nights, you can instantly SAVE your favorite singers with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the app. The limit for this voting method is 10 votes per artist and per email address. App voting for the show is available in every state in the U.S. for people over the age of 13.

Voting on iTunes

Fans can also normally vote for contestants by downloading their “eligible songs” on iTunes during the voting windows. The limit for this is 10 streams per eligible song of AppleID. The contestant with the most streams per eligible song will get a special reward, which is the “Apple Music Bonus.” This multiplies the number of streams on their eligible song by 5. It is a big help in the votes for the winning artist.

Xfinity X1 “The Voice” Vote

If you have an Xfinity X1 set-top box and remote, you can use them for voting. Just follow the directions or prompts on the screen during the live broadcast of the show, or for an hour after, as reported by Country Living. Via Xfinity X1, you can vote for your favorites up to 10 times per artist/per email address, Facebook account, or Xfinity account, just like the other voting methods.

On tonight’s live eliminations episode, Jennifer Hudson will perform with her team and Blake Shelton will perform with his team as well. The Comeback Stage coach Kelsea Ballerini will also take the stage to sing.

The show airs tonight, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. Tune in to see the live elimination and performances.