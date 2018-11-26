‘The Voice’ Season 15 Teams: 2018 Top 11 Contestants

"The Voice" 2018 Winners - Top 11 It's season 15 of The Voice and the judges' teams continue to shrink, as the competition continues. Tonight, the top 11 are set to perform and all four of the 2018 judges are hoping to take the win this season. Tomorrow night, eliminations will continue, so it's important to vote for your favorite contestants in the competition. Judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are veteran coaches on the show and they are also champions. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson have also been judges on the show before this season. In fact, last season, Clarkson had the winning contestant, so she definitely has a shot at the big win. Clarkson actually has the most contestants left on her team, so odds are in her favor. Along the journey on the show this season, music artist Kelsea Ballerini joined the franchise as a host and a coach, on a companion series title The Comeback Stage. The digital series gave six cast-offs from this season's blind auditions the opportunity to make their way back into the competition. Ultimately, only one of them made it through and they had the opportunity to choose their coach. Lynnea Moorer was the singer who won The Comeback Stage. This week, the contestants will compete for spots in the top 10. So, tonight's performances will determine who is safe tomorrow and who will have to sing for the Instant Save. Last week, the top 13 performed and some of the judges lost a couple of their team members. America's votes sent through some of their favorites, while two others were eliminated during the Instant Save voting. Tune in to see the contestants' performances as well as to see who makes it through to the next round. Recently, coach Blake Shelton weighed in on the other coaches, joking to It's season 15 of The Voice and the judges' teams continue to shrink, as the competition continues. Tonight, the top 11 are set to perform and all four of the 2018 judges are hoping to take the win this season. Tomorrow night, eliminations will continue, so it's important to vote for your favorite contestants in the competition. Judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are veteran coaches on the show and they are also champions. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson have also been judges on the show before this season. In fact, last season, Clarkson had the winning contestant, so she definitely has a shot at the big win. Clarkson actually has the most contestants left on her team, so odds are in her favor. Along the journey on the show this season, music artist Kelsea Ballerini joined the franchise as a host and a coach, on a companion series title The Comeback Stage. The digital series gave six cast-offs from this season's blind auditions the opportunity to make their way back into the competition. Ultimately, only one of them made it through and they had the opportunity to choose their coach. Lynnea Moorer was the singer who won The Comeback Stage. This week, the contestants will compete for spots in the top 10. So, tonight's performances will determine who is safe tomorrow and who will have to sing for the Instant Save. Last week, the top 13 performed and some of the judges lost a couple of their team members. America's votes sent through some of their favorites, while two others were eliminated during the Instant Save voting. Tune in to see the contestants' performances as well as to see who makes it through to the next round. Recently, coach Blake Shelton weighed in on the other coaches, joking to Hollywood Outbreak that Adam Levine is his punching bag, but that he is what makes the show so fun. Shelton stated, "If I didn’t have him as a punching bag down there, I don’t know what I would do ... The only real cutthroat things that are going on are things that are going on between the coaches." The back and forth banter among the judges is what Shelton believes draws in viewers, for comedy relief. Not to mention, the show features some amazing music artists. Shelton joked, "As far as the other coaches go, you know, they can kiss my butt. I don’t care, and I think that’s what people like about the show." Shelton also gushed over Jennifer Hudson's talent and accomplishments but called her "the sneaky one" of the judges. As for Kelly Clarkson, Shelton had very nice things to say about her. Shelton said, "I don’t know that there’s ever been a person that’s been a coach on this show that’s more excited about being a coach on this show than [her] and it shows." With that said, let's get to know each of the teams so far, as well as the individual contestants, starting with Adam Levine's team. Continue on in our gallery to see the other teams on The Voice 2018.

"The Voice" 2018 Winners - Top 11

It's season 15 of The Voice and the judges' teams continue to shrink, as the competition continues. Tonight, the top 11 are set to perform and all four of the 2018 judges are hoping to take the win this season. Tomorrow night, eliminations will continue, so it's important to vote for your favorite contestants in the competition. Judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are veteran coaches on the show and they are also champions. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson have also been judges on the show before this season. In fact, last season, Clarkson had the winning contestant, so she definitely has a shot at the big win. Clarkson actually has the most contestants left on her team, so odds are in her favor.

Along the journey on the show this season, music artist Kelsea Ballerini joined the franchise as a host and a coach, on a companion series title The Comeback Stage. The digital series gave six cast-offs from this season's blind auditions the opportunity to make their way back into the competition. Ultimately, only one of them made it through and they had the opportunity to choose their coach. Lynnea Moorer was the singer who won The Comeback Stage.

This week, the contestants will compete for spots in the top 10. So, tonight's performances will determine who is safe tomorrow and who will have to sing for the Instant Save.

Last week, the top 13 performed and some of the judges lost a couple of their team members. America's votes sent through some of their favorites, while two others were eliminated during the Instant Save voting. Tune in to see the contestants' performances as well as to see who makes it through to the next round.

Recently, coach Blake Shelton weighed in on the other coaches, joking to Hollywood Outbreak that Adam Levine is his punching bag, but that he is what makes the show so fun. Shelton stated, "If I didn’t have him as a punching bag down there, I don’t know what I would do ... The only real cutthroat things that are going on are things that are going on between the coaches."

The back and forth banter among the judges is what Shelton believes draws in viewers, for comedy relief. Not to mention, the show features some amazing music artists. Shelton joked, "As far as the other coaches go, you know, they can kiss my butt. I don’t care, and I think that’s what people like about the show."

Shelton also gushed over Jennifer Hudson's talent and accomplishments but called her "the sneaky one" of the judges. As for Kelly Clarkson, Shelton had very nice things to say about her. Shelton said, "I don’t know that there’s ever been a person that’s been a coach on this show that’s more excited about being a coach on this show than [her] and it shows."

With that said, let's get to know each of the teams so far, as well as the individual contestants, starting with Adam Levine's team. Continue on in our gallery to see the other teams on The Voice 2018.