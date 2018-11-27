‘This Is Us’ Midseason Finale: When Will Season 3 Return?

Tonight is the midseason finale of This Is Us on NBC, and fans are already wondering when they can expect their next dose of the show.

The series will be going on hiatus after tonight, but it will return in early January. It’s true that NBC hasn’t announced an official return date, but based on patterns from the previous seasons (it returned on January 10 for season 1 and January 9 for season 2) we can presume that a similar return date will occur again.

The title of tonight’s episode is The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning, and the synopsis for the episode reads, “Kevin arrives at the Ville his father served in. Kate pursues a new opportunity. Randall debates Councilman Solomon Brown. In the past, Jack struggles to get through to his brother.”

Kevin has dedicated the first half of season 3 to researching his father’s time in the Vietnam war, which has exposed some truths about Jack that have taken us all by surprise.

Kate, recently, announced she was pregnant, but all that good news comes with the bad news of Toby’s relapsed depression. And Randall, now a politician, is hoping to take his town by storm.

And what happened to Nicky? Tonight, the show promises to answer the many questions fans have about Jack’s brother and his death. Some fans have speculated that Nicky dies trying to save Jack’s life, while others think there’s a possibility that he’s still alive. Could it be possible?

And what’s to come for Tess? Last week, Tess not only dealt with her first period but confided in Kate that she was gay. And althoug we viewers don’t yet know who ‘her’ is, actress Eris Baker recently told Cinema Blend that it’s well worth the wait.

“I feel like lots of people would like to know who Tess is talking about. When older Tess is saying ‘I don’t want to see her’. I’m excited for you guys to find out who she’s talking about. . . . I definitely wasn’t expecting to find out who ‘Her’ was, but I feel like you guys are going to feel the same way.” It is possible that these two storylines overlap and the ‘her’ she’s talking about is a future lover? It’s possible.

And what about Tess’s relationship with Deja? The actress told Cinema Blend, “I feel like in Season 2 their relationship wasn’t as great as it could be because there were lots of problems going around Tess that she’s getting replaced and stuff. In Season 3 you guys will definitely see them acting like sisters and they actually bond and form a relationship like Tess has with Annie.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of This Is Us tonight on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.