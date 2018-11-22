Is Trader Joe’s Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

It’s time to mash those potatoes and prep those collard greens because Thanksgiving is here. Unfortunately, all Trader Joe’s Stores will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 22, for Thanksgiving.

Luckily, many Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Safeway, and Kroger stores will be open for at least some of the day on Thursday. Be sure to check the schedule of your local stores before heading out.

If you’re more interested in stores where you can do some early Christmas shopping, be sure to check out CVS, Macy’s, Old Navy, and Walmart, which will also be open part of the day on Thursday.

Trader Joe’s was founded in 1967 in Pasadena, California. It was owned by German entrepreneur Theo Albrecht from its opening until 2010 when it was passed down to its heirs.

Today, Trader Joe’s has offices in Monrovia, California, and Boston. The franchise offers a number of great Thanksgiving options, including Turkey & Stuffing En Croute, Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish, Kettle Cooked Turkey Gravy, Roasted Vegetables, and Corn Pudding. Check out more of what they offer here.

Each year, families come together to celebrate Thanksgiving to honor the first feast shared between the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians in 1621. It wasn’t until 1963 that the holiday was made an official holiday.

While Thanksgiving is the go-to Thanksgiving food for many families, the celebratory 1621 feast more likely included lobster, seal, and even swans.