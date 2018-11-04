Tristan Thompson’s Videos From His Cheating Scandal

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans will get an inside look at what happened when Khloe Kardashian and her family members found out that the father of her baby, True, cheated on her. Days before Khloe was set to give birth to her first child, she found out that her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had been cheating on her with multiple women. The tabloids were on fire and Khloe’s siblings were fuming as well, as is shown on KUWTK.

So, how many videos were there? Well, there was a surveillance video of Tristan kissing two women in Darna hookah lounge in Washington D.C., there was footage of him kissing another woman at a busy NYC nightclub bar, and there were also videos of him heading into a hotel with a woman.

The above video, according to TMZ, shows Tristan cheating on Khloe with two women in October 2017, when Khloe was three months pregnant.

On the Wendy Williams show, Wendy weighed in on the scandal and in the below clip, video footage of Tristan’s making out with a girl in an NYC nightclub is shown. To skip right to Tristan’s footage, start watching at the 2:53 mark.

Following the nightclub footage, there is more footage, including photos, of Tristan going in and out of a hotel in NYC with the same woman. The woman reportedly spent 48 hours with Tristan. This woman was identified as Instagram model Lani Blair, who Wendy reported to be also a bartender at a strip club.

Jordan Craig, who was pregnant with Tristan’s first child when he started dating Khloe, shared the following message on Instagram, following Tristan’s cheating scandal. After the news of Tristan’s stepping out on Khloe broke, Craig wrote, “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.” It appears that she may have been lashing out at those jumping on the hate train against Tristan and/or Khloe.

The cheating scandal broke in April 2018 and at the time, an insider told People, “Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloe. He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork … First [ex-husband Lamar Odom] cheated on her and now Tristan. She’s been through so much.”

Khloe Kardashian went through a very public divorce from Lamar Odom. The marriage was filled with infidelity and drug use, on the part of Odom. Years ago, Khloe was dating a man and on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her sister, Kim, was able to hack into his voicemail messages. By doing this, they discovered he was two-timing Khloe. So, over the years, Khloe has had a string of bad luck when it comes to men cheating on her.

On the heels of the cheating scandal, Khloe gave birth to her daughter, True, and she has chosen to patch things up with Tristan. Hopefully, this is it for cheating scandals in Khloe’s life.