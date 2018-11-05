Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal: Who Did He Cheat on Khloe With?

On season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the fans get an inside look at how Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal affected Khloe Kardashian, who was expecting their baby at the time. Not only do viewers see the scandal unfold, but they also see how each of Kardashian’s family members react as well. Ahead of tonight’s episode, Khloe posted the following message on her Instagram:

Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly. To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail [sic], tribulation and curveball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys.

She continued, writing:

Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary. Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary. Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are.

On tonight’s episode, all of Kardashian’s siblings are shown learning about the cheating allegations and videos surrounding the scandal. Kylie Jenner decided to bite the bullet and tell her sister, who was due to deliver her first child, what was going on. On KUWTK, Jenner revealed, “No one had the courage to tell Khloe because we knew she was days away from giving birth, we didn’t wanna stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do. I didn’t wanna hurt her feelings but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the internet.”

Thompson cheated on the mother of his child throughout her pregnancy and his dirty work came to light just days before Kardashian’s due date. So, Kardashian had to have her baby, which is something that’s supposed to be one of the happiest moments of her life, under devastating stress and despair.

Recently, Kardashian spoke out online and said it would be difficult to relive the scandal, with it airing on the show, but the two are still together, despite the bumps in the road.

So, who did Thompson cheat on Kardashian with? Though not all of the names have been revealed, two names that came up in the scandal were Lani Blair and Stephanie Woods. While Blair was identified as one of the women in Thompson’s incriminating videos, Woods may not have actually had an affair with him.

TMZ reported in April 2018, when the scandal broke, that a woman named Stephanie Woods had posted and deleted a sex tape video, along with text messages that were allegedly from Thompson. Woods was also rumored to be pregnant, according to The Mirror, but this ended up not being accurate.

According to Page Six, Thompson was spotted making out at NYC private members’ club Soho House with Instagram model Lani Blair and then they were spotted going into his hotel together.

A video also surfaced of Thompson in a lounge in Washington D.C., kissing two women. So, Thompson appeared to be a serial cheater.

During all of the turmoil, Khloe ended up going into labor and gave birth to her baby girl, True. Ahead of tonight’s show, Khloe wrote on Instagram, “Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my angel who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined.”