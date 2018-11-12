Tyler, the Creator Responds to Jaden Smith’s Claims That They’re in a Relationship

This past weekend was Tyler, the Creator‘s sixth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and Music Festival took place at a sold-out Dodger’s Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles, California. The festival included a multitude of classic carnival attractions alongside a star-studded lineup of performers including Kids See Ghost (Kanye West x Kid Cudi), Pusha T, Earl Sweatshirt, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and more.

The performances throughout the weekend event were all watch-worthy but it appears that what Jaden Smith said in front of thousands of festival-goers has caught the attention of those outside of the realm of the culture. While on stage, Smith referred to Tyler, the Creator as his boyfriend insinuating that the two are in a relationship. The clip of this revelation can be seen below.

Jaden Smith Calls Tyler, The Creator his Boyfriend On Stage at Camp Flog Gnaw

With Jaden Smith known for trolling his associates in public as well as his sexual fluidity, this confused not only those in attendance but everyone watching the festival’s live stream. As seen in the clip, Tyler instantaneously denies the allegations waving his finger no to the sold-out crowd. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to keep the masses from speculating whether or not Jaden Smith and Tyler are in a relationship or not.

With the news breaking that the two, Jaden Smith doubled down on his claims that they were in a romantic relationship by repeating the statement on Twitter. Tyler caught wind of the claim and responded hours later, neither confirming or denying Smith’s allegations. The playful Tweets can be seen below.

hahaha you a crazy nigga man — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 12, 2018

There’s a strong possibility that Jaden Smith and Tyler, the Creator could be trolling the entire music industry or they could be hip-hop’s first openly gay hip-hop couple. This one will be left for the general public to interpret until the truth is revealed.

