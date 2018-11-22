Does Uber Eats Deliver on Thanksgiving 2018?

It’s Thanksgiving, and maybe you just don’t feel like cooking. Or you don’t have family to share Thanksgiving with, so you want to treat yourself with an Uber Eats delivery. Is Uber Eats delivering food today?

Yes, Uber Eats is offering food delivery on Thanksgiving 2018. However, keep in mind that there will be fewer restaurants open today, so your options will be more limited. In addition, you may have a longer wait, depending on how many people are ordering from the more limited number of available restaurants, and depending on how many drivers are working today. But it’s still a great way to treat yourself on this holiday, so go ahead and make your order.

Remember: many restaurants have limited hours on Thanksgiving, so you’ll want to check that and make sure you get your Uber Eats order in before the restaurant closes. But Uber Eats is more than happy to offer you delivery. Last year, Uber published a blog about restaurants open on Thanksgiving and ended the blog by saying, “Thanksgiving means something different to every family—whether it’s turkey and karaoke or guacamole and board games, Uber Eats is there to save the day if (or when) things in the kitchen go awry.”

If you do order today, know that you’re not alone. In fact, many people enjoy ordering delivery on Thanksgiving day. Back in 2013, Grubhub (an Uber Eats competitor) released a study on the most popular Thanksgiving food among delivery diners for the week of Thanksgiving. These include pumpkin pie, stuffing, green bean casserole, creamed corn, cranberry sauce, and chocolate pie. The most likely candidates for takeout on Thanksgiving Day itself are Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco, Lansing Michigan, and Chicago.

Last year, Grubhub shared what Americans were ordering on Thanksgiving day, Fox 5 reported. The most popular dish ordered for delivery the day before Thanksgiving was a cheese pizza. In Las Vegas, the dish was orange chicken. Interestingly, on Thanksgiving Day, pancakes and eggs cooked any style were the most popular delivery option. Next up were tandoori chicken, chicken biryani, french toast, bacon, chicken curry, garlic naan, and cheesecake. So if you’re looking for some delivery ideas, maybe one of these will inspire you.

You can order from Uber Eats at this link or through the app. And you can get discounts from Uber Eats on RetailMeNot.