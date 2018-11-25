VADE Nutrition on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Dissolvable Protein Scoops

Make way for a new kind of way to get your protein: Vade Nutrition’s protein pods.

Created by the husband-and-wife team of Joe and Megan Johson, Vade Nutrition is a dissolvable protein pack product. They come in the form of dissolvable pods that are easy to use with no mess.

Joe and Megan met at a summer camp for college athletes– at the time, Joe was a wrestler and Megan was a cheerleader. The pair came up with the idea for Vade Nutrition in 2016, when Joe dreamed of creating his own business.

According to their website, “Joe and Megan originally thought of these “Pods” for protein powder when they began to realize that scooping protein powder in the car after a workout made the seats and console of their car covered in powder, and taking protein powder on the go was impossible without prepping ahead of time by pre-measuring into a baggy or bottle compartment.”

Their mission is to make people’s lives easier with their protein scoops.

The pods are currently patent pending. They’re wrapped in a dissolvable film made of 100% food grade ingredients.

In an interview with Nutra, Joe shared, “What we’ve really focused on doing was bringing a similar level of convenience while still being cost-competitive compared to powdered supplements.” He added, ‘We’ve increased our distribution in ways that continued to shape our business projection.”

They have partnered with the health and wellness subscription box company, BuluBox.

The Vade Nutrition website was created in July 2017, and in the words of Megan, she and Joe have “never looked back.”

The protein scoops currently have great ratings on Amazon, and you can purchase them through their website, or through Amazon. A combo pack of 15 chocolate and 15 vanilla sells for $34.39 on Amazon.

A review of the pods by Breaking Muscle gave them a thumbs up. “Initially, I was skeptical of the pods packaging, but I did find it rather handy to reach into the sturdy resealable bag to pull out a serving. It mixed easily in both my blender and a shaker bottle. Each serving provides 20 grams of protein, 1 gram of fat, and 2 grams of carbohydrates.”