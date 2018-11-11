Veterans Day 2018 in DC & Arlington National Cemetery: Live Stream, Time, & Schedule

The main Washington D.C. Veterans Day event takes place at the Arlington National Cemetery and is called the National Veterans Day Ceremony. The event is held each year on November 11. It will take place today at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The events today will begin at 10 a.m. with a prelude concert by the United States Marine Band, “The President’s Own.”

Next is the wreath-laying ceremony. According to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, “The ceremony commences precisely at 11 a.m. with a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries. The ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who served in the United States Armed Forces.”

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, a ceremony will be held inside the Memorial Amphitheater, adjacent to the Tomb.

Anyone who is attending is asked to arrive early due to security screenings. Capacity is often reached by 10:30 a.m. or earlier. Ceremonies are free and open to the public. Space for the wreath-laying is limited and standing-room only.

The event will conclude by 12 p.m. Eastern. The cemetery gates will open at 8 a.m. Eastern.

You can watch the event online in the embedded video below. If for any reason the embedded video does not work, you can also watch at this link.

Veterans Day events are happening all day today and on Monday, November 12 around the country. Originally, a Veterans Day parade was planned for today by President Donald Trump that would take place in Washington, D.C. The event was canceled for 2018 but might be rescheduled for a later date.

READ NEXT: Veterans Day Events Near Me