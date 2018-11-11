Veterans Day Parades & Events Near Me 2018

Today is Veterans Day, but many businesses will also observe Veterans Day on Monday, November 12. This is a day to celebrate all U.S. military veterans and thank them for their service. You will likely want to celebrate Veterans Day today, Sunday, November 11, 2018, and honor all the military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. To help, we’re providing a state-by-state list of Veterans Day events and parades near you.

National Veterans Day Ceremony

This takes place at Arlington National Cemetery on Sunday, November 11 at 11 a.m. According to VA.gov: “The ceremony commences precisely at 11:00 a.m. with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries. The ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who served in the United States Armed Forces.”

Veterans Day Events Throughout the Country

The following are a selection of Veterans Day parades and events around the country, some from the VA and some from Military.com and other sources.

If your city isn’t listed or to find a local parade near you, just search for your city’s name and Veterans Day Events on Google, or contact your local VA center by searching here. If you’re a veteran or a relative of a veteran, you can also visit VetFriends.com for a national list of parades, but this site requires a login and payment to use. Feel free to mention the event that you’ll be attending in the comments below.

Anchorage, Alaska Events

Many Veterans Day events are taking place in Anchorage, Alaska and other parts of the state. Here are just a few in Anchorage, as shared by KTUU.

USS Alaska coming to Port of Alaska on November 16

Sunday: Pints for Vets, Midnight Sun Brewing, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: Vets Broc n Roll American Legion Spenard Post 28, 2-7 p.m.

Monday: Honoring Women Veterans, 3101 A Street in Anchorage, 10 a.m

Atlanta Veterans Day Parade

The annual Atlanta, Georgia Veterans Day Parade is Sunday, November 11 at 11:11 a.m. According to Military.com: “The Parade will begin in Downtown Atlanta on Peachtree Street south of Ralph McGill/Ivan Allen Blvd. The Parade will proceed south on Peachtree Street, turn right on Baker Street towards Centennial Olympic Park, The World of Coca Cola, and Georgia Aquarium. It will continue on Baker Street and turn left onto Marietta Street. The parade will end at the intersection of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Marietta Street.”

Arizona: City of Casa Grande

The City of Casa Grande already had its Veterans Day parade, but you can watch it above.

Arizona: Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

The big Phoenix Veterans Day Parade is Monday, November 12 at 11 a.m. According to the parade’s website: “Although the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade is traditionally held on Nov. 11th, out of respect to local church services along the parade route, we are moving the parade from Sunday to Monday Nov. 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. The parade starts at Montebello and Central runs southbound, then turns East on Camelback Road, and then turns South on 7th Street and de-stages at Indian School Road.”

Birmingham, Alabama Parade

Birmingham’s 71st Annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place on Monday, November 12 at 1:30 p.m. Due to construction, this year’s event will be at Railroad Park instead of the traditional downtown route. It will begin at the corner of Richard Arrington Boulevard and 1st Avenue South. You can watch the event in the stream above.

A 2018 Veteran’s Day Concert will take place Monday, November 12 from 7-9 p.m. at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

Boston Parades

Boston’s first Veterans Day parade is Sunday, November 11 at 1 p.m. at Boylston and Tremont Streets, Boston Discovery Guide reported.

The second parade, known as the Veterans for Peace Parade, follows immediately after. Both parades will march around the Boston Common, on to City Hall Plaza next to the Samuel Adams statue. There you can hear speeches, readings, and music.

Branson, Missouri Event

The Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in Branson is 11 a.m. at the Branson Convention Center on Sunday, November 11. Branson Tourism Center writes about the event: “The Veterans Day parade will take place in downtown Branson at 11:11 am. For parade information call Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 913 at 417-294-0728. Visit www.vva913.com and scroll to bottom of “Events” page for parade application. Location: Downtown Branson Area Branson, MO 65616.”

California: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Veterans Day Celebration

This event in Simi Valley, California will take place on Monday, November 12 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. It will include live music, a civil war encampment, a military vehicle display, an honor guard, and remarks by keynote speaker Hershel “Woody” Williams. Reservations are recommended for this free event. You can watch a live stream of the event above.

The event is Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and the program itself begins at 11 a.m.

Chicago Honor’s America’s Veterans

This Chicago, Illinois event takes place Sunday, November 12 at 11 a.m. at the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St. “The keynote address will be delivered by Brigadier General Mark C. Jackson, Assistant Adjutant General, Illinois Army National Guard.”

Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade

Colorado Springs already hosted its Veterans Day parade, but you can watch a recap in the video above.

Dallas Veterans Day Parade

The Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade in Dallas, Texas takes place Monday, November 12 at 11 a.m. According to Military.com: “The parade will begin with massing of colors and the 11th hour ceremony in front of City Hall. The parade will commence following the official ceremony (approximately 1 hour). The route will start at Reunion Arena, will proceed north on Houston Street, east on Main Street, south on Ervay Street, west on Young Street, south on Akard Street and pass in review in front of City Hall.”

Military vehicles and equipment will be available for viewing at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall.

Denver, Colorado Events

The parade and festival were Saturday, November 10. But a 5K/10K Fun Run is Sunday, November 11 at 8 a.m.

Franklin, Tennessee Veterans Day Parade

This parade begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 12 at West Main and Fifth Avenue. A reception will be at the Williamson County Archives at 9 a.m. before the event for local veterans. The parade will travel down Main Street from Five Points to Second Avenue.

Houston, Texas Veterans Day Parade

This event begins Sunday, November 11 at 10 a.m. with a US Family Health Plan Fair at the reflection pool in Hermann Square at City Hall, HoustonTx.gov reported. The ceremony itself begins at 10:45 a.m. with a 21 Gun Salute, then a Moment of Silence.

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. at Dallas and Bagby, east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar, ending at Lamar at Bigby. Parkin at the Theater District Tranquility Parking Garage is free.

Kansas Veterans Day Parade

The 99th Leavenworth County Kansas Veterans Day Parade is Monday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. Military.com writes: “The oldest Veterans Day observance in the nation and the largest parade west of the Mississippi. All parade participants are to go to Parade Info Booth, LV Public Library, 417 Spruce Street, west parking lot, the morning of the parade to get staging instructions. Booth opens at 7:30 am.”

Manassas, Virginia Veterans Day Parade

This parade already happened, but you can watch a recap in the video above.

Mobile, Alabama Parade

The Mobile Alabama Veterans Day Parade is Monday, November 12 from 10-11 a.m.

Nashville, Tennessee Veterans Day Parade

This parade in downtown Nashville is Monday, November 12 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. It’s downtown, starting at 14th Avenue. It will progress down Broadway to 3rd Avenue.

New York City Parade

America’s Parade will take place on Sunday, November 11, commemorating the centennial of the end of World War I. The parade begins, rain or shine, around 11:15 a.m. at the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony. The event will conclude around 3:30 p.m. The parade will go north on Fifth Avenue from 26th to 50th Street, for 1.2 miles.

Philadelphia Veterans Day Parade and Festival

This annual Pennsylvania event in Philadelphia already happened last week on Sunday, November 4. But you can watch a recap video of the event above.

San Diego Veterans Day Parade

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade happened on Saturday, November 10.

San Francisco Mayor’s Salute to Veterans Parade

This San Francisco, California ceremony will take place November 11 at 10 a.m. (with the parade starting at 11 a.m.) at the Fisherman’s Wharf Area. Military.com notes: “Parade Route: Start on the Embarcadero at North Point Street, proceeds west on Jefferson Street, pass reviewing stand on Jefferson Street near Leavenworth Street and disband.”

Tucson, Arizona Parade

This parade begins Monday, November 12 at 11 a.m. “Parade participants will start assembling at 8 a.m. The parade begins downtown at West Alameda Street and Granada Avenue and heads east on West Alameda Street and turns onto North Stone Avenue, then onto West Franklin Street. From West Franklin Street, participants will continue on North Church Avenue and then to West Sixth Street. From Sixth Street, parade participants will head south on North Granada Avenue and return to the staging point on West Alameda Street.”

