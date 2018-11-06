Pacers Player Victor Oladipo Announces Release Date for His Debut Album

Victor Oladipo is much more than just the most clutch player in the NBA right now–he also has an R&B album in the works, set to be released later this month on November 30th.

His single, “Connected”, was released a few weeks ago and features PnB Rock. The single is smooth–it has a classic R&B feel–and its slow pace showcases Oladipo’s vocals well.

The song references his NBA lifestyle and talks about wooing a woman with his money and connections. But not in a distasteful way. Take a listen for yourself.

The eight-track album can be preordered here.

READ NEXT: Russell Westbrook Suffers Scary Injury Against Pelicans