How to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Online

Thanksgiving is finally here, which means one thing for Charlie Brown fans: ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’! The movie is the second of three holiday specials that come from the Peanuts.

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ will air tonight, November 21, at 8pm on ABC.

The hour-long segment will also feature ‘This is America, Charlie Brown’, when Chuck time travels to 1620 and experiences the very first Thanksgiving.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ was created by Charles M. Schulz in 1973.

It centers on Charlie, who wants to do something for his group of friends. When he prepares dinner, however, everything turns to chaos.

If you’re a fan of the peanut gang, the good news is that ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ is just the beginning of it all. On Friday, CBS will air Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns at 8pm ET and 8:30pm ET. ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ will air on CBS on November 27.

Peanuts, and the famous peanuts gang, is a comic strip that ran from 1950 to 2000. It’s considered one of the most popular and influential comic strips in history; over 17,800 strips were published over the course of its run.

Charles Schulz wrote and illustrated the comics. He grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and was an only child. As a kid, Schulz drew animals like his dog. In 1937, he drew a picture of his dog that he sent into Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, and it was eventually featured in Robert Ripley’s syndicated channel.

His first series of cartoons, called Li’l Folks, ran from 1947 to 1950. Peanuts made its first appearance in 1950 in seven newspapers.