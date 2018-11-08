How to Watch ‘Are You the One?’ Season 7 Finale Online

Tonight is the season 7 finale of Are You the One? and for those of you who want to find out the results of the show, you probably want to watch the show live. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The finale episode of AYTO 2018 is titled “It All Comes Down to This” and the plot description of the episode reads, “Asia attempts to sabotage Sam’s relationship with Daniel; the house gets one final chance to win love and money and an extra day to deal with the fallout.”

Fans are watching the finale to find out if the cast has won the $1 million prize this season, completing all of the correct matches. Not all of the seasons have been winners, which means that it is possible to walk away a loser on this show. According to In Touch Weekly, the cast members don’t have a prayer of winning the money on the 2018 finale.

At the previous Match Up Ceremony, there were a lot of “no matches” among the couples, which could be hard to come back from in just one episode.

For those who are sad that the season is over, you’ll be thrilled to know that there is still another episode next week. On November 14, 2018, the reunion episode will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.

And, if you are wondering whether or not there is a season 8 of AYTO coming, Reality Blurred has reported that there is definitely another season and it’s already started casting. Reality Blurred has also reported that the show is casting “sexually fluid, non-binary people”. There are also sets of twins being targeted for the cast.

For the casting call, Lighthearted Entertainment, wrote, “This season, in addition to our usual hot singles, we are particularly interested in casting SEXUALLY FLUID INDIVIDUALS. If you are over the age of 21 and open to dating all genders, please apply now!” There is a separate form for twins to fill out.

The twins form reads, “If your perfect match was standing right in front of you, would you even know it? In the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted, MTV will select 11 gorgeous single women and 11 hot single guys and put them through an extensive matchmaking process to find their perfect match. If they succeed, they’ll split the largest cash prize in MTV history – ONE MILLION DOLLARS. This season, in addition to our usual hot singles, we are particularly interested in casting TWINS! Please note we are still doing regular casting for Are You The One?“

Filming for season 8 will reportedly begin in January 2019.