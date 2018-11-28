How to Watch the MTV Show ‘Catfish’ Online

MTV’s hit reality show Catfish is back with all-new episodes on the MTV network, airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on Wednesday nights. Nev Schulman is back, while co-host Max Joseph has left the series. This means that guest co-hosts will be subbing in on episodes. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for a way to watch other than on TV. Currently, the show is in its 7th season and we have the rundown on how to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Season 7 episodes, as well as the whole season, is available for purchase on Amazon. Individual episodes of Catfish season 7 range from $1.99 – $2.99 and the entire season is $19.99. For those who do have cable, episodes of Catfish can be watched on the official MTV website for those with a TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity, etc.) or login info.

For more information on the upcoming episodes of Catfish read on below for a couple of the episode descriptions.

“CATFISH: THE TV SHOW” SEASON 7 EPISODE 19: This episode airs on November 28, 2018 and it is titled “Mike & Joey”. The Xfinity synopsis of the episode states, “Nev and co-host Jane Carrey help aspiring sugar baby Mike choose between his Los Angeles life of leisure and his deep affection for the mysterious Joey, a broke mechanic he fell in love with on Grindr.”

“CATFISH: THE TV SHOW” SEASON 7 EPISODE 20: Episode 20 is titled “Rachael & Vance” and it airs on December 5, 2018. The description of the episode reads, “Nev and co-host Kamie Crawford fly to Iowa to help Rachael meet Vance, her decade-long Myspace romance; as they dig into Vance’s past, Rachael is left wondering if he really is the man she spent half her life in love with.”

“CATFISH: THE TV SHOW” SEASON 7 EPISODE 21: “Sheila & Rich Dollaz” is the title of episode 21 this season and it airs on December 12, 2018. The episode 21 synopsis states, “Nev and co-host Nick Young, aka Swaggy P, are hot on a case to help Sheila figure out if she’s being romanced by LOVE & HIP HOP‘s Rich Dollaz. Is it just a fan girl crush or is Sheila really talking to the bad boy reality star?”

Max Joseph and Nev Schulman have been hosting the show since the beginning, though Joseph has taken time off on occasion, as he works in the film business. Unfortunately, Joseph has left the show, though he remains close with Schulman and his family.