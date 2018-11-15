How to Watch the 2018 CMA Awards Online

Tonight is the 2018 CMA Awards, which stands for the Country Music Association Awards. This is the 52nd year of the annual event and it is one of the biggest nights of the year in country music. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood have returned for their eleventh year as co-hosts and there is a huge list of performers set to take the stage. The show airs from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT, on the ABC network and we have all the details on how to watch the full show online if you do not have a cable subscription. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Carrie Underwood is taking the stage tonight with a noticeable baby bump and this wouldn’t be the first time she hosted the show pregnant. In fact, the last time she was pregnant as the co-host with Brad Paisley, the two revealed the sex of her unborn child. Fans are hoping the same will happen tonight. Underwood has not revealed a due date.

Ahead of the show, Underwood and Paisley dished to People about their hosting duties. When talking about their chemistry on stage and as friends, Paisley said, “[We spend] a lot of time apart because of separate careers and stuff like that. But, no, it’s a great thing. The chemistry we have up there … I think you can take that for granted, but it’s really rare.”

Then Underwood talked about hosting the show pregnant and the first time Paisley saw her big bump. Underwood joked, “When I saw Brad after not seeing him for a little bit and I had kind of popped, I walked in the door and he said, ‘Holy cow!’ Poor choice of words. It is different. Mainly it’s a wardrobe thing and I don’t move as fast as I would like to. There’s a lot of quick changes and running from one side of the stage to the other.”

Underwood continued, “I’m squeezing myself into things not meant to go on [my] body, but I’m sorry when I give them back and they’re all stretched out. Sorry designers. We’re pulling a lot of archive things that they don’t need anymore, and I have no idea what we’re gonna end up with. We’re not forcing anything — except that zipper.”

In an interview with CMT, just ahead of the CMAs, Paisley talked about how he’s always wanted to be a part of the CMAs. Paisley explained, “I’ve grown up watching the show. I’ve always wanted to be a part of it. My history is tied to this place. I love the way that it honors our type of music.”