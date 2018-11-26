How to Watch Connie Britton’s New TV Show ‘Dirty John’ Online

Connie Britton has appeared on shows including 9-1-1 and American Horror Story. Now, she is starring on a new TV show thriller, called Dirty John. The show premieres on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. For those hoping to watch the show, you may be looking an alternative way to watch the drama. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The limited series Dirty John is also available for purchase on Amazon. The Amazon description of the new series reads, “Based on the articles and breakout true crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, Bravo’s scripted event series “Dirty John” tells the true story of how a romance between Debra Newell (Connie Britton) and the charismatic John Meehan (Eric Bana) spiraled into secrets, denial, manipulation, and ultimately, a fight for survival for an entire family.”

Eric Bana stars opposite Connie Britton in this new show that is based on a true story. When it comes to the real people behind the story, E! News reports that the show is based on the podcast and Los Angeles Times articles titled “Dirty John” by Christopher Goffard. The real names of the characters are Debra Newell and John Meehan.

Newell, who is a successful interior designer, opened up to E! about what made her get involved with Meehan in real life. Newell admitted, “He was a doctor, so I thought, ‘OK, he’s got a career.’ His charm—I’m learning a lot about charming people though—his looks, his interest, he said all the right things, and he had a family. I thought he had it all that I was looking for.”

For those who want the spoilers on how the real story ended, read on below.

According to E!, one of Newell’s daughters, Terra, got into a violent situation with Meehan. In 2016, Meehan reportedly attacked her by stabbing her repeatedly and he tried to kidnap her. Terra fought back and ended up getting the knife away from Meehan long enough to stab him in the face. Terra explained, “I just thought it’s him or me. The last one was to the head, and I think, ‘Oh, that’s the zombie kill.'”

Alexandra Cunningham is the showrunner of the new limited series and she stated to Entertainment Weekly that, “This is a moment in time where some people could maybe use a relatable and relevant but also distracting and juicy escape from their worries for a little while … This show is for those people. If even one of them while watching it realizes the danger of a situation they’re in and gets free, I’ll consider it successful. And I know Debra Newell will, too.”