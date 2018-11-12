WATCH: Cop Sings Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’ Over Car Speakers

A New York City police officer was feeling the music, so he decided to belt it out… for the entire city block to hear!

Officer Richard Gunther was on patrol in Manhattan’s East Village on Saturday, November 10. The song “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys was playing in the cruiser while he and Officer Bill Hunz were parked.

Officer Gunther, who was in the driver’s seat, used the cruiser’s intercom system to sing along to the lyrics. He can be seen wielding the intercom like it was a microphone, with a big goofy smile on his face.

As the song continued, they raised the volume so the music could also be heard on the street. Officer Gunther’s vocal talents inspired a lot of laughs and expressions of surprise from bystanders, one of whom was heard saying, “This is going viral, for sure!” When the song came to an end, the crowd yelled and applauded as Gunther wished everyone a good day.

Jordan Haskins was one of the people who whipped out his phone and began recording. He posted the spontaneous performance to Instagram. The video has been viewed nearly 2,000 times.

Haskins included the caption, “The NYPD absolutely nailed it today. So cool to see the humanity in our law enforcement. A small thing like this can really give you some hope in such uncertain times.”

Officer Gunther found the Instagram post and thanked Haskins for posting it.

“Thank you for taking and posting this video! I’m So glad I can entertain everyone. Feels great interacting with the community and seeing all the smiles/laughs! You guys are the best!”

Officer Hunz also responded to the Instagram post. “thanks for the laughs today Rich… No other person I’d rather ride around with all day! #communitypolicing.”

As for what the Backstreet Boys themselves thought of the performance — Nick Carter seemed to like it! He used the video as a way to promote the group’s new single called “Chances” on Twitter, writing, “#WhatAreTheChances the #NYPD like the #BackstreetBoys”

Officer Richard Gunther is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. According to his Facebook page, he was an Operations Specialist 3rd Class and served for four year. Originally from Port Charlotte, Florida, he moved to New York City after leaving the Navy to attend the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Gunther joined the NYPD in 2016.