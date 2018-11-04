How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ 2018 Episode 5 Online

Season 11 of Doctor Who continues and tonight airs episode 5. The show airs in its usual 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT time slot, on Sunday nights in the United States. Doctor Who airs on the BBC America network in the U.S., but if you don’t have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for some alternative ways to watch the show’s new episodes. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

BBC America is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes as they air live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above live TV streaming options, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and iTunes each sell individual episodes of Doctor Who. Plus, the entire season and/or a season pass to watch the show are available as well. Amazon has the entire season 11 of Doctor Who online, which is available to buy for $18.99 – $28.99. In addition to Doctor Who being made available for live streaming by using any of the above options, the actual BBC America website also has new, full episodes of the show available to watch. You will need to log in with your cable TV provider in order to watch Doctor Who episodes on the BBC America website.

Tonight’s episode of the show is episode 5 and it is titled “The Tsuranga Conundrum”. The plot description of tonight’s show reads, “Injured and stranded in the wilds of a far-flung galaxy, The Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan must band together with a group of strangers to survive against one of the universe’s most deadly and unusual creatures.” Next week’s episode is titled “Demons of the Punjab” and the synopsis of episode 6 states, “The Doctor and her friends arrive in the Punjab, India, in 1947, as the country is being torn apart; while Yaz attempts to discover her grandmother’s hidden history, the Doctor discovers demons haunting the land.”

Actress Jodie Whittaker is the 13th actor to play a doctor on Doctor Who and she is the first female doctor on the show as well. This season, the Doctor has three companions and they include Ryan (who is played by Tosin Cole), Yasmin (who is played by Mandip Gill), and Graham (played by Bradley Walsh).

This season is reported to have a total of 10 episodes and will also have a Christmas special, as the series generally does have. According to TV Line, last year’s Christmas special first introduced star Jodie Whittaker, though she didn’t become the “doctor” of the show until the season 11 premiere.

Tune in to watch the show on Sunday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, to see what happens on season 11 of Doctor Who.