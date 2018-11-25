How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ 2018 Episode 8 Online

Episode 8 of Doctor Who‘s eleventh season airs tonight on the United State’s BBC America channel. As usual, the show will air its hour-long episode in its Sunday night, 8pm ET/PT time slot; CT will air at 7pm. If you’re hoping to watch Doctor Who but you don’t have a cable subscription or the proper login information, you may be looking for some alternative approaches to watch the show’s new episodes. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

BBC America is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes as they air live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Aside from all of the above TV live streaming options, Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Google Play all sell individual episodes of Doctor Who. In addition, the whole season, as well as a TV season pass, are each available for purchase. Amazon has the entire season 11 of Doctor Who online, which is available to buy for $18.99 – $28.99. In addition to Doctor Who being made available for live streaming through using any of the above options the BBC America website additionally has new, full episodes of the show available to watch. You will have to log in with your cable TV company (ie. FIOS, Xfinity) in order to watch Doctor Who episodes on the BBC America website.

Episode 8 is titled “The Witchfinders.” Its synopsis reads that tonight, “The Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz arrive in 17th-century Lancashire and become embroiled in a witch trial, run by the local landowner; as fear stalks the land, the arrival of King James I only serves to intensify the witch hunt.” Ahead of tonight’s episode, below is the teaser trailer that BBC America released on Doctor Who’s Youtube page:

Next Sunday’s episode 9, “It Takes You Away,” will be the penultimate episode of the reported 10-episode season 11, not including the show’s anticipated Christmas special. The description for “It Takes You Away” reads, “On the edge of a Norwegian fjord in the present day, the Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz discover a boarded-up cottage and a girl named Hanne (Eleanor Wallwork) in need of their help. What has happened here? What monster lurks in the woods around the cottage – and beyond?”

This season’s doctor has been played by Jodie Whittacker, the first female actor of the 13 who have taken on the role so far. Alan Cumming guest stars in episode 8 as King George I, and The Guardian notes that guest writer Joy Wilkinson makes her Doctor Who writing debut tonight.

Earlier this week, Amazon Prime accidentally streamed episode 8 “The Witchfinders” instead of episode 7 “Kerblam,” so those who watch the show via the Prime app may have already seen tonight’s episode. Independent reported that BBC released a statement acknowledging the error, saying “We are investigating how this happened and have taken the steps to remove it. BBC Studios would like to apologise if anyone’s enjoyment of the series has been spoiled by this mishap.”

Tune in to watch season 11 of Doctor Who on Sunday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, to see what’s next for the show.