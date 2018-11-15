WATCH: Dumbo 2019 Trailer Debuted During CMAs [VIDEO]

During a 2018 County Music Awards commercial break, Disney debuted the first official trailer for their 2019 live-action remake of the animated classic, Dumbo.. Walt Disney Studios teased the release earlier in the day on Twitter, saying “Get your first look at the brand-new trailer for #Dumbo during the CMA’s tonight at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork!”

The poster featured in the tweet is also a new release to publicize the upcoming movie. Dumbo joins the list of Disney-animated-movies-made-live-action, following the successful remakes of The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast; it’s scheduled to be released the same year as the studio’s much-anticipated, star-studded The Lion King.

After it aired on ABC, Disney released the video of the full trailer on their Twitter page, and uploaded the video to Youtube. Watch the trailer below:

The Tim Burton movie, which stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Eva Green, opens in theaters on March 29, 2019.