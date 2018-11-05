How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Episode 9

Last week was Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars and tonight, season 27 of DWTS continues, with Country Night in the ballroom. Throughout the season, there have been some surprise eliminations and unexpected celebrities in the bottom of the votes. With the live results airing at the end of each episode, comes added pressure on the contestants. Lately, each of the contestants has been improving their dance skills, but that hasn’t stopped voters from sending some of the most talented competitors home. DWTS 2018 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Monday nights, but you may be looking for different ways to watch the show if you don’t have a cable subscription or login info. So, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch DWTS live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Dancing With the Stars live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch DWTS episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For those who do have cable television or cable login info, the ABC network gives viewers the option to watch TV live online if you sign in with your current TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity, etc.) on the ABC Go website.

On episode 9 of Dancing With the Stars 2018 tonight, each of the remaining couples will perform a routine in a country theme. According to ABC, when it comes to tonight’s show, there are eight couples left in the mix, but Gold Derby has reported that by the end of the night there will only be six couples. It is supposed to be a double elimination night.

For those who want to continue following up with their DWTS favorites, you can check out the DWTS Live Winter Tour. The pro dancers who will be featured on the tour include Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, Brandon Armstrong, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart.

And, when it comes to casting your votes for DWTS tonight, ABC has reported that, “Viewers may cast their votes for their favorite Dancing with the Stars couples via phone and online at http://www.ABC.com, beginning from the start of the episode on the East Coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and closing at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT on Tuesday.”

The remaining contestants on Dancing With the Stars this season include Alexis Ren, Bobby Bones, DeMarcus Ware, Evanna Lynch, Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, John Schneider, Juan Pablo Di Pace, and Milo Manheim. Last week, Mary Lou Retton and pro Sasha Farber were sent home. Which one of the remaining cast members will win the mirrorball trophy this season? Who are your predicted winners for season 27 of DWTS?