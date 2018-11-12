How to Watch DWTS Semi-Finals Season 27 Online

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars is getting down to its final performances and tonight is the semi-finals. And, with the live results will taking place during the same episode as the weekly performances, the pressure continues to pile up. DWTS 2018 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, but, for those without a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch DWTS live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Dancing With the Stars live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch DWTS episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For those who have cable TV or relevant cable login information, the ABC network allows you to watch television live if you sign in with your TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity, etc.) on their ABC Go website.

On Dancing With the Stars this season, many of your favorite pro dancers and other familiar cast members have returned to the ballroom. All three judges (Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli) have been heading up the judges’ panel, without any guest judges this season. Co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were back as well. Pro dancers Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Keo Motsepe, and Cheryl Burke are just some of the fan-favorites who rejoined the cast. And, of course, there was a whole new round of contestants.

The pro dancers this season are also appearing on Sunday nights as mentors on Dancing With the Stars Juniors. When talking about how the junior edition of the show compares to the original DWTS format, pro dancer Cheryl Burke told us, “I think there’s something really special about Juniors that’s going to make it stand out from the “grown up” version. It’s something intangible, but these kids bring something incredibly special to each episode that is totally different from the adults.”

Last week on DWTS, two teams were eliminated, to make way for six semi-finalists left in the competition. The two teams that were sent home were athlete DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold, as well as actor John Schneider and Emma Slater. The remaining contestants are Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, Bobby Bones, Milo Manheim, Alexis Ren, Juan Pablo Di Pace, and Evanna Lynch.

Next week airs the finals, in a two-part finale for Dancing With the Stars season 27. ABC’s official description of tonight’s episode reads, “The six remaining couples advance to the “Semi-Finals” as the competition heats up in anticipation of next week’s crowning of the coveted Mirrorball trophy … The couples have been rehearsing day and night preparing to perform two stunning numbers. First, each celebrity will perform a dance style not yet danced, dedicated to a meaningful person in their life. The second is a special Judges’ Choice dance, where each couple will be challenged to perform a style of dance they previously danced, but this time with totally new music in this all-important Semi-Finals extravaganza. For the first dance, each couple will perform a waltz, salsa, contemporary or Argentine tango. For the Judges’ Choice dance, each will perform a jive, foxtrot, quickstep, salsa or cha cha. The Dedicated Dance scores will be combined with the Judges’ Choice dance scores for a judges’ final tally.”