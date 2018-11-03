How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Joy’ Full Movie Online

Tonight is Hallmark’s second Countdown to Christmas movie, called Christmas Joy. It’s hard to believe that our most favorite time of year is finally back, but we’re here. And tonight’s movie promises to not disappoint. The movie stars Danielle Panabaker and Matt Long, and it will air tonight, Saturday, November 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on The Hallmark Channel.

If you don't have cable or can't get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Preview

Hallmark’s detailed synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Joy Holbrook (Panabaker) is a keenly intelligent market researcher with an eye on her company’s top account and garnering a sweet promotion just in time for the holidays. Just as Joy is capturing the attention of the account’s CEO, she receives a call from her Aunt Ruby’s best friend back home in Crystal Falls, NC. Ruby has broken her ankle and needs surgery.

“Though the timing couldn’t be worse, Joy immediately comes to her Aunt’s bedside only to be reunited with former crush, now hospital administrator, Ben Andrews (Long), son of Ruby’s best friend Shirley. Joy also must navigate Ruby’s stubborn determination to be in control of everything, including the town’s legendary annual Cookie Crawl, a walking home tour where owners display holiday decorations and treat each other to Christmas cookies all while vying to win the prized Golden Wreath Award.

“To keep Ruby focused on healing, Joy volunteers to take her aunt’s place as chair of the Cookie Crawl much to the amusement of Ben who knows Joy has no idea of the Herculean task before her. Though Joy initially refuses Ben’s attempts to co-captain, she begins to soften and let him in, all the while remembering that there truly is no place like home for the holidays. Based on the best-selling novel by Nancy Naigle.”

This movie sounds absolutely delightful, and we can’t wait to see which ornaments are featured in the Christmas Cookie Crawl. And if we’re lucky, maybe we’ll see some cookie recipes too!

